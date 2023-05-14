J&K likely to witness 'major elections' in near future: BJP leader Raina

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday stressed the need for strengthening the party at booth-level, saying the Union Territory is likely to witness major elections in the near future.

While the panchayat and urban local bodies are completing their five-year term between November 5 and January 9, 2024, almost all political parties are demanding early assembly elections in J and K for restoration of popular government.

"We need to strengthen the party at booth-level as Jammu and Kashmir will witness major elections in the near future," Raina said addressing a meeting of senior party leaders here.

He asked the party leaders to connect with the workers and the common masses hailing from their respective booth areas and apprise them of the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, both at the national level as well as the schemes diligently designed to empower the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Modi-led government has successfully served the people for nine years now and we need to plan the future party programmes," the BJP leader said.