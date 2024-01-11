Home / India News / J&K: Narrow escape for PDP chief Mehbooba as vehicle meets with accident

J&K: Narrow escape for PDP chief Mehbooba as vehicle meets with accident

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, an official said

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had a narrow escape on Thursday as her vehicle met with an accident at Sangam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The vehicle of the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said.

Mufti, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.

The PDP president went ahead with her scheduled visit.

A PDP spokesperson said Mufti was safe and did not suffer any injuries.

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

