J&K to auction 12 limestone blocks in second tranche from May 12

The Ministry of Mines will launch the second tranche of limestone block auctions in Jammu & Kashmir on May 12, offering 12 blocks across Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch districts as part of efforts to accelerate industrial development and unlock the Union Territory’s mineral potential.

The auction launch event will be held in Srinagar and attended by Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal and Jammu & Kashmir Additional Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, along with senior officials from the Centre and the UT administration, according to a press statement issued by the ministry on Monday.

The 12 limestone blocks include both newly identified mineral assets and blocks being re-auctioned under a second attempt.

The ministry said the limestone deposits are critical for sectors such as cement, construction and infrastructure, and are expected to support industrial growth and economic activity in the region. The blocks fall broadly under the UNFC G3 and G4 stages of exploration. The latest round builds on the Centre’s earlier initiation of mineral block auctions in Jammu & Kashmir. The auctions will be conducted under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015, as amended. The ministry said the bidding process will take place through a digital e-auction platform aimed at ensuring transparency and competitiveness in line with global best practices.