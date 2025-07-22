Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: When and how will next Vice President be elected?

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. Dhankhar stepping down from the post starts the process for the election of a new Vice President, which is enshrined under Article 68 of the Constitution.

Dhankhar, 74, had assumed office in August 2022, succeeding M Venkaiah Naidu. He becomes the third sitting Vice President to demit office before completing the full five-year term. Here’s a look at how and when the new Vice President will be elected, and the criteria for the post

What does Article 68 say?

Article 68 of the Constitution deals with the timeframe and procedure for filling a vacancy in the office of the Vice President of India.

The first clause of Article 68 states, "An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of Vice President shall be completed before the expiration of the term." The second clause deals with the scenario where the vacancy is created due to reason such as death, resignation or removal, or otherwise. Timeline for electing new Vice President Unlike the Office of the President—where the Constitution mandates that a vacancy must be filled within six months—there is no such prescribed timeline for electing a new Vice President. According to Article 68, the election for the Office of Vice President shall be held as soon as possible. The new Vice President will hold the office for the full term of five years from the day of assuming office, and not just complete the remainder of Dhankhar's term

How is the Vice President elected? The process for the election of the Vice President is defined under Article 66 of the Constitution. According to Article 66(1), the “Vice President shall be elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot”. Simply put, the election is conducted by an Electoral College comprising members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members. Unlike the election of the President, the members of state legislative assemblies do not participate in the election of the Vice President.

Also Read | Opposition raises questions over ex Vice President Dhankhar's resignation The proportional representation system by means of the single transferable vote (STV) ensures that the winning candidate secures a majority through ranked preferences. Members of Parliament mark their preferences on the ballot paper, and the votes are counted in rounds until a candidate reaches the required quota. The entire process is conducted through a secret ballot, upholding the confidentiality of voters’ choices. What are the eligibility criteria? To be eligible for election as Vice President, a candidate must meet certain conditions laid down under Article 66(3). It states, “A person shall not be eligible for election as Vice-President unless he— (a) is a citizen of India; (b) has completed the age of thirty-five years; and (c) is qualified for election as a member of the Council of States.”