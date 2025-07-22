Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus by opposition

With the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, an election for the Vice President’s post is now imminent. Both the ruling BJP and the INDIA bloc are expected to begin scouting for potential candidates, though the numbers currently favour the ruling party, placing the opposition at a disadvantage.

The Monsoon session of Parliament opened contentiously on Monday, with the opposition repeatedly forcing adjournments in the Lok Sabha. Their demands included an urgent debate on Operation Sindoor and other pressing matters. Simultaneously, proceedings began in both Houses concerning the proposed removal of Justice Yashwant Varma , following the discovery of burnt bundles of cash at his residence.

A removal notice bearing the signatures of 63 opposition members was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, while a parallel notice backed by 152 MPs — including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi — was handed to the Lok Sabha Speaker, marking a rare bipartisan initiative.

He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers.