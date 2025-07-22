Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus by opposition

Parliament LIVE news: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down from his position on Monday night, citing health concerns and the necessity to adhere to medical advice. His resignation, submitted to the President of India, was made under Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution. In his resignation letter, Dhankhar conveyed his “deepest gratitude” to the President for her “unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.”
He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers.
With the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, an election for the Vice President’s post is now imminent. Both the ruling BJP and the INDIA bloc are expected to begin scouting for potential candidates, though the numbers currently favour the ruling party, placing the opposition at a disadvantage.
The Monsoon session of Parliament opened contentiously on Monday, with the opposition repeatedly forcing adjournments in the Lok Sabha. Their demands included an urgent debate on Operation Sindoor and other pressing matters. Simultaneously, proceedings began in both Houses concerning the proposed removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, following the discovery of burnt bundles of cash at his residence.
A removal notice bearing the signatures of 63 opposition members was submitted to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, while a parallel notice backed by 152 MPs — including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi — was handed to the Lok Sabha Speaker, marking a rare bipartisan initiative.
11:17 AM
Parliament LIVE update: Both Houses adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus by opposition
10:37 AM
Polls to elect next vice president to be held as soon as possible: Constitution
With Jagdeep Dhankhar quitting as the vice president, the election to appoint his successor will have to be held "as soon as possible". According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise will be held "as soon as possible" after it goes vacant. The person elected to fill the vacancy will be entitled to hold office "for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office".
10:34 AM
Trump administration released FBI records on MLK Jr despite his family's opposition
The Trump administration has released records of the FBI's surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr., despite opposition from the slain Nobel laureate's family and the civil rights group that he led until his 1968 assassination. The release involves an estimated 200,000 pages of records that had been under a court-imposed seal since 1977.
9:45 AM
Congress MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion on electoral roll concerns in Bihar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an urgent discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls currently underway in Bihar.