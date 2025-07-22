Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President; here's all you need to know

The 14th Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned on Monday night, citing health reasons. He took office in August 2022 and was due to serve a term till August 2027. His journey at a glance

Dhankhar’s resignation came just hours after he presided over the first day of the Monsoon session in Parliament | (Photo: PTI)