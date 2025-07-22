Home / India News / Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President; here's all you need to know

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President; here's all you need to know

The 14th Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned on Monday night, citing health reasons. He took office in August 2022 and was due to serve a term till August 2027. His journey at a glance

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP
Dhankhar’s resignation came just hours after he presided over the first day of the Monsoon session in Parliament | (Photo: PTI)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Jagdeep Dhankhar, who served as the 14th Vice President of India, resigned from his office on Monday night with immediate effect, citing health reasons.
 
In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, he wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”
 

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? 

Born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana village of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar served as India’s 14th Vice President, who was elected in August 2022 and was due to complete his term in August 2027. Before serving as the Vice President and chairman of Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar served as the Governor of West Bengal from 2019-2022.
 

Life and education 

He hailed from an agrarian family. Before attending Sainik School in Chittorgarh, Dhankhar completed his early education in his village. He then graduated with a BSc (Honors) Physics from Maharaja’s College, Jaipur. He also studied LLB from the University of Rajasthan.
 

Dhankhar’s career 

In 1979, Dhankhar began practicing law and was enrolled with the Bar Council of Rajasthan as an advocate. In 1990, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the Rajasthan High Court, practicing primarily in the Supreme Court. His focus area of litigation was in the field of steel, coal, mining, and international commercial arbitration. Dhankhar has appeared in several high courts in the country. Before assuming the charge as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019, he was the senior-most designated Senior Advocate of Rajasthan High Court. 
 

Here’s what happened 

Dhankhar’s resignation came just hours after he presided over the first day of the Monsoon session in Parliament. In his letter addressed to President Murmu, Dhankhar expressed “deepest gratitude” for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship they maintained during his tenure.
 
Expressing appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers, Dhankhar noted, “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.”
 

Political reactions his resignation 

After Dhankhar tendered his resignation as the Vice President of India, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal expressed sadness, describing Dhankhar as one of the most “proactive” Chairmen the Rajya Sabha has seen. He also shed light on their rare personal camaraderie built over four decades. Speaking to ANI, Sibal noted that even though their political views may have diverged, the personal rapport between the two was strong.
 
Sibal said, “We may have had differences, in respect to our political views, or on opinions, but at a personal level, we had a very strong bond. Whenever I needed time to speak in the House, I met him personally in his chamber, and he never refused me, and gave me a little more time than is otherwise available to independent members of Parliament.”
 
The Congress party, on the other hand, claimed, “clearly, there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye.” In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh noted, “The sudden resignation of the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is inexplicable. I was with him alongside a number of other MPs till around 5 pm today and had spoken to him over the phone at 7.30 pm.” 
 
Commenting on his resignation, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said, “I saw that the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has submitted his resignation. He wrote to the president of India. He gave medical reasons for this. We can only pray that his health improves quickly....”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI classifies RCom, Anil Ambani as 'fraud'; to lodge complaint with CBI

Official India jobless data not accurate, say top economists: Poll

Farmers to get ₹1 lakh per acre until land developed under pooling scheme

610 antiquities retrieved from six countries in five years, says govt

13th high-level meeting between coast guards of India, Korea held in Delhi

Topics :Narendra ModiJagdeep DhankarDroupadi MurmuVice PresidentMonsoon sessionJairam RameshKapil SibalBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story