Home / India News / 13th high-level meeting between coast guards of India, Korea held in Delhi

13th high-level meeting between coast guards of India, Korea held in Delhi

The meeting was co-chaired by Paramesh Sivamani, Director General, ICG, and KIM Yong Jin, Commissioner General, KCG

Indian coast guard with Indian Navy at Synergy meeting
The KCG delegation will travel to Mumbai from July 23-24 for an industrial visit to MDL and to an ICG patrol vessel, aimed at strengthening maritime industrial linkages. | Image: X/@IndiaCoastGuard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 7:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Top officers from the Indian and Korean coast guard forces held a key meeting in Delhi on Monday, seeking to boost cooperation in maritime law enforcement, search and rescue and pollution response.

The defence ministry said this in a statement. 

ALSO READ: Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 US nationals stranded near Nicobar Islands 

"Both sides engaged in discussions to boost cooperation in Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), Pollution Response (PR), and Maritime Law Enforcement (MLE), while reaffirming their commitment to share best practices and enhance interoperability under the 2006 MoU, it said.

This was the 13th High-Level Meeting (HLM) between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Korea Coast Guard (KCG) in Delhi. 

The meeting was co-chaired by Paramesh Sivamani, Director General, ICG, and KIM Yong Jin, Commissioner General, KCG, who is currently leading a five-member delegation on an official visit to India from July 20-24, the ministry said.

As part of the visit, the KCG delegation will travel to Mumbai from July 23-24 for an industrial visit to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and to an ICG patrol vessel, aimed at strengthening maritime industrial and operational linkages, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Southern Railway used faulty coaches in 2023 Nilgiri train: CAG flags risk

US retail giant Costco to set up global capability centre in India: Report

Parliament updates: We want to stand with truth, says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

MoE drafting bill to set up unified higher education body: MoS to LS

Govt seeks inputs from states, central ministries on 8th pay commission

Topics :Indian coast guardSouth KoreaIndia-South KoreaMaritime

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story