Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India, cites medical grounds

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has officially resigned from his post with immediate effect, citing health reasons and the need to follow medical advice. The resignation, addressed to the President of India, was tendered under Article 67(a) of the Indian Constitution.
“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” Dhankhar wrote in his letter dated July 21, 2025.
In the resignation letter, Dhankhar extended his “deepest gratitude” to the President of India for her “unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.”
He also expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers. “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” he noted.
It has been a privilege: Dhankhar
Dhankhar described the warmth, trust, and affection received from Members of Parliament as “cherished” and “embedded in my memory”. He added, “I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.”
Reflecting on his time in office, he wrote: “It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India’s remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honour.”
As he concluded his resignation note, Dhankhar reaffirmed his pride in India’s global achievements and future prospects: “As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.”