Jaisalmer authority promises land allotment to displaced Hindus from Pak

On Wednesday, the migrants opposed the anti-encroachment drive outside the district collector's office and demanded that their concerns be heard

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Hundreds of Hindu migrants from Pakistan who were displaced from the government land in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district will soon be rehabilitated, an official has said.

The migrants also ended their protest following assurances of land allotment within a week.

On Tuesday authorities in Jaisalmer had demolished the encroachment of several Pakistani migrants claiming that they tried to occupy the government land.

On Wednesday, the migrants opposed the anti-encroachment drive outside the district collector's office and demanded that their concerns be heard.

Briefing the reporters then, Dabi said that the process for rehabilitation of the Hindu migrants from across the border will be done and soon land will be allotted to them.

"We have formed a committee, which will soon identify a suitable location where Pakistani migrants can be rehabilitated. Initially we will allot the land to those who have got Indian citizenship," said Jaisalmer District Collector Tina Dabi.

Dabi said that though land will be reserved for people who are still Pakistani migrants, it would be allotted to them only after they get the Indian citizenship.

Dabi further said that the administration was repeatedly getting complaints that Pakistani migrants are encroaching the government land and water catchment areas.

She also said that the district administration had arranged accommodation for Hindu migrants at the government-run shelter house, also known as 'Ren Basera,' till the land allotment.

On Tuesday night, UIT had demolished 30 houses in the Amarsagar area.

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

