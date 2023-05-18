Home / India News / Officials to use anti-smog guns amid spike in AQI: Environment Minister

Officials to use anti-smog guns amid spike in AQI: Environment Minister

The contribution of dust pollution to PM10 levels rose from 11 per cent during May 1-15 to 65.77 per cent from May 16-17, Rai added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Officials to use anti-smog guns amid spike in AQI: Environment Minister

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Owing to the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai Thursday directed officials to run anti-smog guns throughout the day and sprinkle water at construction and demolition (C&D) sites.

The recent bump in the air quality index (AQI) of the national capital was due to strong dust-laden westerly winds from the Thar desert and Pakistan, Rai said at a review meeting with officials of his department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) at the Delhi Secretariat.

"The Kejriwal government has always taken tough steps to curb increasing pollution in Delhi," an official statement quoted Rai as saying.

The minister added, "On May 16 and 17, a significant portion of Delhi and NCR was engulfed by dust, causing reduced visibility."

The contribution of dust pollution to PM10 levels rose from 11 per cent during May 1-15 to 65.77 per cent from May 16-17, Rai added.

On Tuesday, the DPCC data showed PM10 levels soaring to 3,826 micrograms per cubic metre at Jahangirpuri and 2,565 micrograms per cubic metre at Sri Aurobindo Marg.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, PM10 levels up to 100 micrograms per cubic metre (for a 24-hour period) are considered safe.

"As part of the Summer Action Plan, several departments have deployed 84 mechanical road sweeping machines, 609 water sprinklers, and 185 mobile anti-smog guns throughout Delhi to combat dust pollution, Rai said.

The new regulations mandate the installation of anti-smog guns on construction sites larger than 5,000 square metres. Previously, they were required only for construction sites larger than 20,000 square metres.

All the departments concerned have been asked to constantly monitor construction sites and any violations will result in appropriate action in accordance with the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Delhi Minister said.

Also Read

Delhi in 2022 logged 2nd-lowest average PM2.5, PM10 levels in 5 years

PM10 rise to hazardous levels as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Explainer: What does an AQI of 450 mean? Is it just a winter thing?

CAQM rolls back Stage-III of GRAP as pollution levels in Delhi improve

Delhi's min temp settles at 8 deg C, AQI remains in 'poor' category

Haryana Minister orders overweight cops to be transferred to police lines

None of the officials have any cheetah management experience: Centre to SC

SC seeks Delhi Police's response on Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case

Scindia voices concern over Go First, says committed to support airlines

India sends relief materials to Myanmar for people affected by cyclone

Topics :Air Quality Indexenvironment ministerDelhi

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story