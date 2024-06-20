Home / India News / Jaishankar meets with members of visiting US Congressional delegation

Jaishankar meets with members of visiting US Congressional delegation

US Congressional delegation also met with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

S Jaishankar
US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Tuesday. Image: X@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 7:01 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Wednesday he met with members of a visiting bipartisan US Congressional delegation and appreciated their "strong and continued support" to the India-US strategic partnership.

He also shared a photograph with the delegation in a post on 'X'.
 

"Pleasure to meet with the bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by @RepMcCaul. Thank @SpeakerPelosi, @RepGregoryMeeks, @RepMMM, @NMalliotakis, @RepBera and @RepMcGovern for joining. Appreciate their strong and continued support for the India-US strategic partnership," Jaishankar wrote.

The US Congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Tuesday. It also met with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Wednesday.

Apart from McCaul, the delegation consists of six prominent US Congressional members -- former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern and Ami Bera.

Topics :S JaishankarUnited StatesMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

