Pune fire safety check: Regular surveys, training camps held for firemen

About three dozen personnel from eight substations have assembled at the fire department headquarters in the twin city of Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune for training in emergency rescue operations. Demonstrating the use of a new pulley system, an instructor is explaining the scope of rescue to firemen during sensitive situations such as fire, earthquake, or a medical emergency.

Although surveys and training programmes for firemen and fire officers are regularly organised at the Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Brigade Headquarters, their necessity has become more critical following the recent surge in fire incidents across major cities in India.

In Pune, which is home to numerous manufacturing units, coaching centres and universities, fire accidents have been reported in the past. Its outskirts, including areas like Talawade, Kalewadi and Bhosari in Pimpri Chinchwad, known for their industrial units, warehouses and scrappage sheds, have also witnessed fire incidents, especially during peak summer months.

During their surveys, fire personnel said around three out of ten establishments in the city do not follow fire safety norms. "We are in the process of surveying about 8.8 lakh businesses in Pimpri Chinchwad. There are challenges with fire safety when it comes to areas such as slums and encroachments, as well as unregistered businesses," said fire officer Gautam Ingawale. For instance, a fire broke out at an institute in the heart of the city this month, claiming the life of a hostel manager at the centre. The same week, in another incident, huge flames engulfed factory sheds in Pimpri Chinchwad's Chikhali.







"We have surveyed about 70,000 businesses, where in some cases, we found that fire extinguishers were not refilled, or fire sensors were not working. In these cases, we give a business or a residence around 15 days to make necessary arrangements," Ingawale added.

Teething issues, costs involved

Pune city has around 20 fire stations while Pimpri Chinchwad has eight. "There is a sense of carelessness among business owners when it comes to fire and electrical safety. A lot of times, short circuits and inadequate safety measures or insufficient training to workers are responsible for a spike in fire incidents," said Vinayak Nale, deputy fire officer, Moshi fire station, which is one of the substations in Pimpri Chinchwad.



Beyond carelessness, fire personnel point out common issues that lead to fire mishaps — lack of fire safety equipment such as fire extinguishers, illegal and improper electrical connections, inadequate fire safety training among citizens, open waste burning, among others. "Usually, a fire turns into a critical mishap only if smaller flames are not curtailed within the initial few minutes of a fire. Moreover, if there is no fire safety training, or there are not enough fire extinguishers to douse smaller flames, things go out of control," Ingawale said.





Nale added that after major fire accidents such as the one at a Delhi hospital and another at a Rajkot gaming centre, as well as incidents in pockets of Pune, the fire brigade is conducting surveys of localities. Notices are being issued to businesses that do not have an NOC from the fire department.



"After the Delhi hospital fire, we have seen the fire department conduct various surveys in our area to have a check on risky places. Last year, the department conducted a mock drill where it trained our nurses and doctors on duty in how to attend fire incidents, handle fire extinguisher cans, and conduct emergency exits," said Dr Balasaheb Shinde. Meanwhile, other sectors such as institutions and industrial units may require attention depending on the environment such campuses operate in. "For a university, the requirements for fire safety may be different from others since there are chemical labs and electrical equipment, which may need assistance that goes beyond just water. For this, in case of a varsity, we may have to use carbon dioxide (CO2) or special foam to douse flames," said Dr Prabhat Ranjan, vice-chancellor, DY Patil International University.



Ranjan added that a ‘significant amount’ of annual expenses are allocated towards fire safety and maintenance at the university.

“This can be about 5 per cent of our total expenses annually. Approval is taken from the fire department during construction of a university campus. The department makes suggestions, and accordingly we make arrangements, such as provision of enough space for fire trucks to navigate, installation of fire hydrant systems, etc.,” he added. However, despite internal safeguards that institutions may build, external factors such as narrow roads and traffic exacerbate challenges for personnel during fire rescue operations.

ALSO READ: Kolkata fire safety check: Brush with blaze amid lessons from the past