'Integrity compromised': NTA cancels UGC-NET exam, matter with CBI

The education ministry has said a fresh examination will be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately

Exam
Representative image (Photo/Unsplash)
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 10:38 PM IST
The Ministry of Education on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET examination 2024, just a day after it was conducted, after getting inputs of irregularities from the cybercrime coordination centre. The matter will now be handed over to the central bureau of investigation (CBI).

It comes amid the raging row surrounding the NEET fiasco, which has now reached the doors of the Supreme Court.

On late Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Education issued a statement, saying that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) on the Examination.

“These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised,” the statement said. 

The ministry said that a fresh examination will be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. The ministry also announced that the matter will be handed over to the CBI for thorough investigation in the matter.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination in OMR (pen and paper) mode on Tuesday, June 18 in two shifts across different cities of the country.

NET is held to determine the eligibility for the post of assistant professor as well as for Junior Research Fellowship and assistant professors in Indian universities and colleges.

Topics :Education ministryUGC NETCBI

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 10:38 PM IST

