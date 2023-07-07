Home / India News / Jaishankar pays homage to Indian soldiers at War Memorial in Tanzania

Jaishankar pays homage to Indian soldiers at War Memorial in Tanzania

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday paid homage to Indian soldiers cremated at the Commonwealth War Memorial here in Tanzania

Press Trust of India Dar es Salaam
On the second day of his two-day visit to the East African nation, Jaishankar paid homage to the Indian soldiers.

Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
The External Affairs Minister arrived here on Thursday after visiting Zanzibar. India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations. The visit to Tanzania will further consolidate the bilateral relations between our two countries.

"Paid homage to Indian soldiers at the Commonwealth War Memorial in Dar es Salaam today. Their sacrifices in various theatres of war are an important aspect of our history. They are a reminder of India's global impact," he tweeted.

Dar es Salaam, now the capital of Tanzania, was at the outbreak of the First World War the capital of German East Africa.

The memorial which stands within Dar es Salaam War Cemetery, commemorates by name more than 1,500 officers and men who died in East Africa during and after January 1917. The cemetery also contains the Dar Es Salaam Hindu cremation memorial which commemorates 14 Indian servicemen whose remains were cremated in accordance with their faith.

Jaishankar also met the members of the India-Tanzania Parliamentary Friendship Group and appreciated the sentiments for stronger parliamentary, economic and people-to-people ties with India.

"Began the morning by meeting with members of the India-Tanzania Parliamentary Friendship Group. Appreciate their warm sentiments for stronger parliamentary, political, economic and people-to-people ties with India. Confident that the strong and historic ties between our two parliamentary democracies will keep growing," Jaishankar tweeted along with pictures.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

