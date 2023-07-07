Home / India News / PM Modi in UP's Gorakhpur for Gita Press event, Vande Bharat flag-off

PM Modi in UP's Gorakhpur for Gita Press event, Vande Bharat flag-off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Gorakhpur to attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press and flag off Vande Bharat trains

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
At Gita Press, the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious textbooks, the prime minister will release the chitramaya Shiva Purana granth and also visit the Leela Chitra temple there.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Gorakhpur to attend the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press and flag off Vande Bharat trains.

Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At Gita Press, the world's largest publisher of Hindu religious textbooks, the prime minister will release the chitramaya Shiva Purana granth and also visit the Leela Chitra temple there.

Gita Press was recently conferred with the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 by a jury headed by PM Modi. The prize is an annual award instituted by the central government in 1995 and it carries a prize money of Rs 1 crore, a citation, plaque and a traditional handicraft or handloom item.

Gita Press has refused to accept the prize money, saying it will only accept the citations.

PM Modi will also flag off the North Eastern Railway's first semi high-speed Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train and the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express.

Also Read

Descendants of accidental Hindu unable to digest Gita Press honor: UP CM

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat to run 6 days a week, halt at Ayodhya, Basti

Gita Press gets Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; all you need to know about it

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

India now part of Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group: MEA

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Court summons Brij Bhushan on July 18

Chandrayaan-3: What is it, and how does it improve on its predecessor?

Fake news rules: Can statute have unbound discretionary authority, asks HC

What is recapturing of unused green cards and why will India gain from it

Topics :Vande Bharat ExpressGorakhpurUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story