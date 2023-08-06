Home / India News / Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to landslide in Ramban area, advisory issued

Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to landslide in Ramban area, advisory issued

Earlier on July 19 the National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush

ANI
Police issued an advisory stating that people should avoid the route till the restoration work is completed on the stretch.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to landslide in Ramban area on Sunday, police said.

Police issued an advisory stating that people should avoid the route till the restoration work is completed on the stretch.

In this regard, the official media handle of Jammu and Kashmir police took to Twitter and said," Traffic update at 0630 hrs: Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to landslide at T2. People are advised not to travel until restoration work is completed."

Earlier on July 19 the National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush.

"NH-44 is blocked at certain places due to mud slush and shooting stones. People are advised to avoid travelling, till road clearance works are executed," tweeted Deputy Commissioner Ramban.

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

