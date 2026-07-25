Chants, dance fill Jantar Mantar as protesters celebrate Pradhan's exit

Patriotic songs, drumbeats and chants of "Vande Mataram" echoed through Jantar Mantar on Saturday as thousands of protesters erupted in celebration after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET paper leak, calling it the first major victory of their weeks-long agitation.

The celebration continued even as, just after the meeting with Union ministers, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons said the agitation was being withdrawn with the government accepting all demands put forth by the outfit.

The protest site, which witnessed clashes, tear gas and injuries just days earlier, transformed into a scene of jubilation as protesters hugged one another, waved the tricolour, danced in circles to the song 'Chak De! India' and beat daflis while chanting slogans celebrating democracy and student unity.

Many held aloft portraits of Dr B R Ambedkar, while others recorded videos recreating a popular social media meme by pointing first to Pradhan's resignation letter on a mobile phone screen and then to the cheering crowd gathered at Jantar Mantar. From members and volunteers on the stage to those standing at the very back of the packed gathering, protesters spontaneously joined in singing the national anthem in unison before breaking into loud cheers again. "This resignation should have happened much sooner," said Nitin, a protester, who was heading back home from the protest site. "Sonam Wangchuk did not have to lose 11 kilograms, and people did not have to lose so much blood. The clashes, brutality and violence could have been avoided. But we are happy that Dharmendra Pradhan has finally resigned," he added.

Several protesters said the resignation marked only the beginning of their campaign. "This is only the first step. Our fight is with the system. Everybody, from the education minister to the National Testing Agency, should be held accountable," Namrata, another protester, said. For many, the celebrations carried a deeply personal meaning. "I have been here since the beginning of the protest. I was hit by tear gas on July 20, and my friend was pushed against the barricades. It was painful to witness the brutality that day. Today I feel that when people come together, they can bring about change. My faith has been restored," 24-year-old Kartik said.

Pointing to the bandage wrapped around his head, another protester said, "All of this would have gone to waste if Dharmendra Pradhan had not resigned. This shows the power of unity. We are in this together, and all of this was worth it. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat." Saina, a 23-year-old protester who took part in the July 20 protest with her sibling, said the outcome challenged perceptions about her generation. "Our parents often tell us that our generation is always on the phone, that we are non-serious and spoon-fed. Today I want to tell them that even if we are on our phones, we managed to make a minister in the Modi government resign. We came together, organised protests on this scale and brought about this change," she said.

While many protesters began leaving for their home, others continued streaming into Jantar Mantar to join the celebrations. With restrictions easing and metro station gates reopening, several said they were relieved that the long and difficult journeys to and from the protest site would finally become easier. Addressing the gathering, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke described the resignation as proof of the power of democratic protest. "They used to say that this government does not see resignations. We say the world bends if there is someone who can make it bend," he told the crowd to loud cheers.