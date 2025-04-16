Japan to gift Shinkansen E5, E3 series for India's bullet train project

Japan will provide two Shinkansen train sets -- the E5 and E3 series -- free of cost to India, The Japan Times reported on Tuesday. The move is aimed at helping test and inspect the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor, which is currently under construction.

The two train sets, to be delivered in early 2026 after being fitted with inspection equipment, will be used to collect crucial operational data, especially regarding India's unique environmental challenges such as high temperatures and dust.

The E10 series , expected to be introduced in the early 2030s, is being considered for the same Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed line, but it will not be ready in time for the August 2027 partial opening. The inspection of the E5 and E3 trains will help Japan fine-tune the design of the E10, the next-generation Shinkansen (term for bullet trains ) model that both countries plan to adopt by the early 2030s.

What are the E5 and E3 Shinkansen?

The E5 series is a high-speed train developed by East Japan Railway (JR East) and has been in service since 2011. With a top speed of 320 kmph, it was originally selected for India's first bullet train line. The E3 series is a slightly older model used mainly for mini-shinkansen services. Both are known for their aerodynamic designs, advanced safety systems, and smooth ride quality.

While India had earlier planned to use E5 trains for passenger service, delays and cost escalations led to a rethink. The donation of these trains, along with the decision to shift to the more advanced E10 model, has revived momentum in the project. The E10, also known as Alfa-X, can reach speeds up to 400 kmph and represents the cutting edge of Japanese rail technology.

Why it matters for India

The Shinkansen is more than just a fast train -- it's a symbol of modern engineering, punctuality, and safety. Its introduction in India through the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor marks a major step in transforming Indian railways. By using the E5 and E3 trains as inspection vehicles, India will gain hands-on experience with the technology before the E10 is fully rolled out.

Also Read

More importantly, this collaboration also signals a long-term plan to adapt the Shinkansen to Indian conditions. The trains are expected to be modified to include more luggage space and withstand harsh weather. This move aligns with India’s broader rail modernisation strategy under the National Rail Plan 2030.

Who is funding the train?

The bullet train project is largely funded by a low-interest loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), covering about 80 per cent of the costs. With repayment spread over 50 years at just 0.1 per cent interest, the financial structure is designed to be sustainable for India.

This isn’t the first time Japan has shared its Shinkansen technology abroad. When Taiwan built its high-speed rail network, Japan provided a first-generation train for testing. The gesture to India now continues that tradition.