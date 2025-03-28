Home / India News / Jawan injured, hospitalised in Chhattisgarh IED blast, search ops underway

Jawan injured, hospitalised in Chhattisgarh IED blast, search ops underway

Earlier last week, two security personnel were evacuated after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast set off by Naxals in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

mercenaries, army, france
A search operation is underway in the operation area
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A jawan was injured and hospitalised after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday.

Sharing information, Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said, "One jawan injured during an IED blast planted by Maoists towards Bedmakoti. The injured soldier is being given first aid at the District Hospital in Narayanapur."

"After initial treatment, the condition of the injured soldier is in a better condition," said the IG.

A search operation is underway in the operation area.

Earlier last week, two security personnel were evacuated after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast set off by Naxals in the Abujhmad area of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

The blast caused dust and debris to enter the eyes of a jawan and an officer, both of whom were promptly evacuated for medical treatment.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh govt woos companies from Bengaluru to invest in state

Over 325 Naxalites killed in one-and-a-half months: Chhattisgarh CM

Nine Naxalites including six women surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

CBI raid part of probe; not politically motivated: Chhattisgarh dy CM

Premium

SECL's corporate social responsibility scheme listed on DBT Portal

According to Narayanpur Police, no serious injuries were reported in the explosion. Security forces intensified search operations in the area to trace the insurgents responsible for the attack.

Earlier, on March 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that 2,619 Naxalites had either been arrested, surrendered, or killed in the past year due to the BJP government's approach in Chhattisgarh, which came to power in December 2023.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the working of his ministry, he said Naxalism will be eliminated from the country by March 21, 2026."Let me tell you that by March 21, 2026, Naxalism will be completely eradicated from our country. This is the result of the hard work of the Modi government over the past 10 years," he said.

Amit Shah said the BJP government in Chhattisgarh was tackling the problem of Naxalism with a different approach compared to the Congress, and the number of active Naxals went down by 2619.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: PM Modi assures all possible assistance to earthquake-hit Myanmar, Bangkok

'India's Got Latent' row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber Cell

Farmers' movement will continue, says leader Pandher after jail release

Passport, DL revocation possible for roadside Eid prayers in Meerut: Police

No compromise on quality of health services provided at Aiims, says Nadda

Topics :ChhattisgarhnaxalismnaxalitesNaxalIED blast

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story