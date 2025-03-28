Passport, DL revocation possible for roadside Eid prayers in Meerut: Police

In the last few days of Ramzan and days ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Meerut Police issued a warning against "unauthorised" roadside prayers, emphasising that violators could face severe legal actions, including the cancellation of passports and revocation of driving licenses, reported news agency PTI on Thursday.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh stated that Eid prayers should be offered at local mosques or designated Eidgah and not on the roads.

"Last year, some individuals defied the directives and prayed on the roads, leading to action against more than 80 people. This time, anyone violating the rule will face strict legal action," Singh told PTI.

"If criminal cases are registered against individuals, their passports and licenses can be cancelled, and obtaining a new passport would become difficult without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the court. Such documents remain confiscated until the individuals are cleared by the court," he added.

Meanwhile, Meerut SSP Vipin Tada said that in order to ensure a peaceful celebration, security agencies are coordinating closely with district administration, religious leaders, and local stakeholders.

He also said that strict action will be taken against those trying to spread rumours or incite unrest through social media.

Reacting to the police warning, Union minister and RLD chief Jayant Singh posted on X, "Policing towards Orwellian 1984!", drawing a comparison to George Orwell's dystopian novel that explores a totalitarian regime where the government exerts complete control over every aspect of life, including thoughts and truth.

Aazad Samaj Party-Kanshi Ram MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad also said that he thinks that Muslims will have to get "permission even to breathe" in the coming times.

"In UP there is a competition among the police officers to see who will give more disgusting statements against Muslims, which will create publicity. The police are not the court. They do not have any right to cancel passports...I think Muslims will have to get permission even to breathe in the coming times. The UP government and central government should see what is happening to their officials," he told ANI.