LIVE: Comedian Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC seeking transit anticipatory bail in Shinde remark row

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with the FIR lodged against him at Mumbai over his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Live Law reported

Delhi Police have registered an FIR on a complaint against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others over alleged violation of the Public Property Act. Delhi police filed a compliance report in the Rouse Avenue court and informed that an FIR has been registered. The matter is listed for the next hearing on April 18.