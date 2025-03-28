LIVE: Comedian Kunal Kamra moves Madras HC seeking transit anticipatory bail in Shinde remark row

D K Shivakumar comments on meeting with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other PCCs
After meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other PCCs, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar says," They have come out with a new formula to strengthen the Congress party in the country. I am very happy that Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have taken this initiative. The party has given training to (PCCs) on how to get membership, monitor social media, to take care of party assets, etc.
11:20 AM
Security forces conduct a search operation in forest areas of Reasi following reports of suspicious movement
11:09 AM
Kamra vs Shinde derogatory remarks row: Comedian moves Madras HC seeking transit anticipatory bail
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has approached the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail in connection with the FIR lodged against him at Mumbai over his alleged remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
10:46 AM
Kerala HC to deliver verdict against CM Vijayan, daughter Veena in alleged bribery and misuse of power case
Kerala High Court to deliver judgement today on a petition against a vigilance court order refusing to order a probe into allegations of bribery and misuse of power by high-ranking public officials in Kerala, including CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter, Veena Thaikkandiyil, reports Bar and Bench
10:43 AM
Delhi Police registered FIR against AAP Supremo Kejriwal, others for alleged violation of Public Property Act
Delhi Police have registered an FIR on a complaint against AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and others over alleged violation of the Public Property Act. Delhi police filed a compliance report in Rouse Avenue court and informed that an FIR has been registered. The matter is listed for the next hearing on April 18.
10:35 AM
Delhi govt cannot have an income of Rs 1 trillion, says LoP and ex-CM Atishi
"Delhi's BJP government does not have and cannot have an income of Rs one trillion...When the Economic Survey was not tabled in the House the day prior to the Budget presentation, we thought what could be the BJP govt was trying to hide when it broke the parliamentary tradition of first presenting the Economic Survey. When this figure of Rs 68,700 crore came to the fore, I understood why the Economic Survey was not tabled. It is because then they would not have been able to put forward this baseless figure of inflated higher tax revenue in its Budget," says Atishi, LoP, Delhi Assembly.
10:22 AM
SC to hear plea against Punjab authorities for using force to remove farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal
Supreme Court will hear a fresh contempt petition filed against Punjab authorities for using force to remove the protest and detaining farmers' leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal against the Court's last July order directing a status quo at Shambhu and Khanauri border.
10:10 AM
RAF conducts flag march outside Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Alvida Namaz
Rapid Action Force and police personnel conduct a flag march outside the Jama Masjid in Sambhal on the day of 'Alvida Namaz' (special prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan), as the month-long Ramzan is in its last week
Sambhal administration has issued instructions to ensure that 'namaz' is offered only at Eidgahs and mosques and not on roads
9:55 AM
PM Modi to visit Thailand for 2 day visit from April 2 and Sri Lanka from April 4-April 6
On the invitation of the Prime Minister of Thailand, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangkok, Thailand, from 3 to 4 April to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, which will be held on 4 April 2025, hosted by Thailand, the current BIMSTEC Chair, and for an Official Visit. This will be the Prime Minister’s third visit to Thailand.
Prime Minister will travel to Sri Lanka on a State Visit from 4 – 6 April 2025, at the invitation of the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka: MEA
9:45 AM
Justice Yashwant Varma cash row: SC probe panel member reaches Haryana state guest house
9:24 AM
Ghaziabad boiler blast: Factory worker says there was some fault in the machine
"There was some fault in the machine and we are not able to know how much heat, compressor it was generating... we were checking and suddenly there was an explosion. Three workers died. There were no safety measures here... no shoes, helmets, gloves... nothing was provided," says Lucky, a worker of the factory.
9:18 AM
Prayagraj's additional CP comments on security measures in place for Alvida Namaz today
On security measures for 'Alvida Namaz' on Friday, Eid, and Ram Navami, Additional CP Prayagraj Ajay Pal Sharma says, "The police personnel have been briefed and sensitised regarding the upcoming festivals. Meetings of Peace Committees have been held in all police station areas and the district. An appeal has been made to the citizens for their cooperation. All preparations for the movement of devotees and traffic have been made at all the temples. SC orders and govt guidelines will be followed to conduct Namaz prayers."
9:15 AM
Ghaziabad boiler blast: At least three workers killed at a paper mill in Ghaziabad
At least three workers were reportedly killed in boiler blast at a paper mill in Ghaziabad
9:00 AM
Security forces continue search and combing operations in J&K's Kathua following an encounter
Three terrorists and an equal number of policemen were killed and seven others including a deputy superintendent of police injured in a fierce day-long gunfight on Thursday in a remote forested area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district.
8:48 AM
Canada-US traditional ties over, announces PM Mark Carney amid Trump's auto tariffs
Canada's traditional ties with the US are over amid auto tariff threats, announces Prime Minister Mark Carney. "The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation, is over," Carney stated on Parliament Hill after breaking from the federal campaign trail in response to Trump's latest threats.
The Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea today seeking directions to the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Justice Yashwant Varma in the alleged cash row. A fire at Justice Varma's house on the evening of March 14 led to the discovery of unaccounted cash. Justice Varma and his wife were not in Delhi on the said day. Only his daughter and his aged mother were home when the fire broke out.