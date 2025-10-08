Jawed Habib, son booked for allegedly defrauding investors of ₹7 crore

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son Anos Habib have been booked in 23 cases of fraud for allegedly defrauding investors of around ₹7 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, citing police officials.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi was quoted as saying that the duo operated a scheme under the banner of Follicle Global Company (FLC), promising annual returns of 50–70 per cent on bitcoin investments. According to a report by the Times of India, the event where Habib allegedly promoted this investment was organised at the Royal Palace Venkat Hall in the Sarayatrain area of Sambhal in 2023.

"They took around ₹5–7 lakh from each investor, claiming it would yield high returns, but even after two and a half years, none of the investors received their money back," Vishnoi said, adding that the scam "appears to have been operated like an organised gang". No involvement in fraud, says Habib's counsel Habib's lawyer Pawan Kumar, however, denied any allegation of involvement in the fraud, pointing out that no First Information Report (FIR) had been registered. "There have been no FIRs registered in the name of Jawed Habib. We have no direct involvement in them (FLC)... These accusations are being made without any proof," Kumar was quoted as saying by India Today, adding that the 2023 FLC event was like a "regular hair and makeup seminar".