Home / India News / UK PM Keir Starmer visits YRF studio, to attend football showcase in Mumbai

UK PM Keir Starmer visits YRF studio, to attend football showcase in Mumbai

Keir Starmer is on a two-day visit to India aimed at strengthening cultural, business, and educational links between New Delhi and London

UK PM Keir Starmer
Stramer's visit follows the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed earlier this year. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday visited the Yash Raj Films office in Mumbai as part of his two-day visit to India.
 
The British PM landed in Mumbai this morning with a delegation of business leaders, aiming to strengthen cultural, business, and educational links between New Delhi and London. This visit follows the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed earlier this year.
 
At Yash Raj Films, Starmer met its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akshaye Widhani and actor Rani Mukherji.
 
Starmer is also scheduled to attend a football showcase organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage Ground in south Mumbai, according to news agency PTI.
 
He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Thursday, during which they will review the India-UK ‘Vision 2035’, which is a focussed and time-bound 10-year road map of programmes and initiatives in trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people-to-people relations. 

India-UK trade deal

The India-UK trade pact, signed in London on July 24, grants India unprecedented market access, offering duty-free entry for about 99 per cent of its exports by value. The deal is expected to boost labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, marine products, leather, footwear, and gems and jewellery.
 
For the UK, the agreement opens India’s vast market, reducing tariffs on products like whisky, gin, automobiles, cosmetics, aerospace parts, lamb, and medical devices. It also guarantees equal treatment for UK financial service providers in India.
 
The pact further outlines cooperation in areas including connectivity, emerging technologies, transport, and pharmaceuticals, and aims to increase bilateral trade by $34 billion by 2040, according to Reuters.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Six killed, two injured in fire at crackers manufacturing unit in Andhra

Case of princely titles: Why abolished royal terms still stir legal debate

SC slams UN agency for opening showrooms by issuing refugee cards in India

India-made iPhone exports hit record $10 bn amid global demand rise

Kerala CM accuses Oppn of creating 'smokescreen' in Sabarimala gold row

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia UK relationIndia UKIndia-UK tiesMumbaiBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story