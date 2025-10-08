PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro line-3: Check stations, timing, fare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, during his two-day visit to Maharashtra that began on Wednesday.

The 10.99-kilometre stretch between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade stations marks the completion of Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro corridor. Regular services will begin on September 15.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure! Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai."

He added, "With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity. The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai's infrastructure and boosting 'Ease of Living' for the people of this dynamic city." ALSO READ: PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, says it reflects 'Viksit Bharat' He added, "With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity. The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai's infrastructure and boosting 'Ease of Living' for the people of this dynamic city." On Wednesday, Modi will also inaugurate the On Wednesday, Modi will also inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport . The final stretch will add 11 underground stations to Metro Line-3. The Phase 2B was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 12,195 crore.

The newly inaugurated Phase 2B stretches from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade and was built at a cost of ₹12,195 crore. With this phase, the entire ₹37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) has been dedicated to the nation. Trains will run from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk, carrying up to 1.3 million passengers daily. Mumbai Metro Line-3 • Phase 1 (Aarey JVLR-BKC) opened on October 7, 2024, Phase 2 (BKC-Acharya Atre Chowk) on May 10, 2025, and the new Phase 2B completes the corridor. • The line is Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro, with 27 stations covering residential, commercial, and heritage zones

• The final stretch cost ₹12,195 crore; the total project cost is ₹37,270 crore • Work began in 2017 under MMRCL, involving over 15,000 workers at peak times • 17 Tunnel Boring Machines were deployed simultaneously, a national record in underground construction • The Aqua Line connects with the Central Railway at CSMT and the Western Railway at Mumbai Central and Churchgate • Metro access is improved to Nariman Point, Fort, Kalbadevi, RBI, BSE and Mantralaya, easing commutes for professionals • Direct Metro access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from South Mumbai • Travel time between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR is reduced to just one hour from 1–2 hours by road

ALSO READ: Adani Group to invest ₹30,000 cr more in Navi Mumbai airport expansion • ₹10 for up to 3 km, ₹20 for 3-12 km, ₹30 for 12-18 km, ₹40 for 18-24 km, ₹50 for 24-30 km, ₹60 for 30-36 km ‘Mumbai One’ app Alongside the Metro launch, PM Modi unveiled “Mumbai One”, a unified mobility app covering 11 transport operators, including Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 7, Aqua Line 3, Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, suburban trains, and BEST buses. The app allows commuters to plan multimodal trips, make digital payments, and buy tickets, reducing queues and simplifying travel.