Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro line-3: Check stations, timing, fare

PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai Metro line-3: Check stations, timing, fare

The newly inaugurated final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) is an underground line which connects Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade

Mumbai Metro Line-3
Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Photo/X)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, also known as the Aqua Line, during his two-day visit to Maharashtra that began on Wednesday.
 
The 10.99-kilometre stretch between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade stations marks the completion of Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro corridor. Regular services will begin on September 15.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure! Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai." 
  He added, "With this, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will get its second major international airport, thus boosting commerce and connectivity. The final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 will also be inaugurated. We are committed to enhancing Mumbai's infrastructure and boosting 'Ease of Living' for the people of this dynamic city."     
 
  On Wednesday, Modi will also inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The final stretch will add 11 underground stations to Metro Line-3. The Phase 2B was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 12,195 crore.
 
The newly inaugurated Phase 2B stretches from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade and was built at a cost of ₹12,195 crore. With this phase, the entire ₹37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line) has been dedicated to the nation. Trains will run from 5:55 am to 10:30 pm between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk, carrying up to 1.3 million passengers daily.
 

Mumbai Metro Line-3

 
• Phase 1 (Aarey JVLR-BKC) opened on October 7, 2024, Phase 2 (BKC-Acharya Atre Chowk) on May 10, 2025, and the new Phase 2B completes the corridor.
• The line is Mumbai’s first fully underground Metro, with 27 stations covering residential, commercial, and heritage zones
• The final stretch cost ₹12,195 crore; the total project cost is ₹37,270 crore
• Work began in 2017 under MMRCL, involving over 15,000 workers at peak times
• 17 Tunnel Boring Machines were deployed simultaneously, a national record in underground construction
• The Aqua Line connects with the Central Railway at CSMT and the Western Railway at Mumbai Central and Churchgate
• Metro access is improved to Nariman Point, Fort, Kalbadevi, RBI, BSE and Mantralaya, easing commutes for professionals
• Direct Metro access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from South Mumbai
• Travel time between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR is reduced to just one hour from 1–2 hours by road
• ₹10 for up to 3 km, ₹20 for 3-12 km, ₹30 for 12-18 km, ₹40 for 18-24 km, ₹50 for 24-30 km, ₹60 for 30-36 km     
 

‘Mumbai One’ app

 
Alongside the Metro launch, PM Modi unveiled “Mumbai One”, a unified mobility app covering 11 transport operators, including Mumbai Metro Lines 1, 2A, 7, Aqua Line 3, Monorail, Navi Mumbai Metro, suburban trains, and BEST buses.
 
The app allows commuters to plan multimodal trips, make digital payments, and buy tickets, reducing queues and simplifying travel.
 
(With agency inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, says it reflects 'Viksit Bharat'

'Centre has failed people of Kerala': HC on Wayanad disaster loan refusal

LIVE news: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport

Capex utilisation by Indian Railways hit record levels in September at 56%

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Ayodhya on two-day visit

Topics :Narendra ModiMumbai MetroMetro RailMumbaiBS Web ReportsExplained

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story