PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit in Bhopal on Feb 24: CM Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Invest Madhya Pradesh- Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal on February 24.

"An approval has been received confirming PM Modi's visit to the inaugural function of the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the closing function of the two-day event," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

PM Modi will perform bhoomipujan ceremony of a cancer hospital in Chhatarpur on February 23 and inaugurate the GIS the next day, a state government official said.

Preparations are underway in Bhopal to host the summit, the official said.

The official said a special meeting will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday for fostering better coordination with the industry and trade groups coming from abroad and consulates/ embassies of various countries attending the summit.

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to observe 2025 as an industry year to promote investment in the state.

The two-day summit is organised by the MP Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, aiming to highlight the investment climate and industrial infrastructure.

According to the state government, the upcoming summit would serve as a platform for global leaders, industrialists, and experts to share insights on emerging markets and trends and to explore ways to leverage the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh.