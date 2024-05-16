Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's wife Anita dies after battling cancer

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, died in Mumbai on Thursday morning after battling cancer. She was 70.

She is survived by her husband and two children, Namrata and Nivaan Goyal.

According to reports, she passed away around 3 am and Naresh Goyal was at their Mumbai residence.

Her funeral is expected to take place in Mumbai later on Thursday. Anita's health had declined over the past few months as she battled third-stage cancer, said reports.

As Jet Airways’ executive vice-president, Anita was part of operations at the company. In 2015, she became non-executive vice-president but remained part of the board of directors.

Naresh Goyal, who has cancer and other health issues, was granted interim bail by the Bombay High Court earlier this month on humanitarian grounds to be with his wife. He is 75.

He was arrested on September 1, 2023, in connection with a money-laundering case.

Naresh Goyal's lawyer, senior advocate Harish Salve, appealed to the High Court on humanitarian grounds, highlighting the businessman's frail health and his wife's illness. Salve said that the businessman had chosen chemotherapy over more invasive surgery to stay by his wife's side during her treatment.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accused Jet Airways of borrowing money from a consortium of 10 banks to manage its daily expenses, while still owing Rs 6,000 crore to these banks.

According to the ED, a forensic audit revealed that Rs 1,152 crore was diverted under the guise of consultancy and professional fees, and another Rs 2,547.83 crore was diverted to a sister concern, Jet Lite Limited, to clear its loan.

Earlier in April, special judge for cases under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), M G Deshpande, on April 10 had rejected the 74-year-old businessman's bail application, saying he was already getting the "best possible" treatment at a hospital of his choice.

The court had, in February 2024, also denied interim bail to Goyal when he sought relief on the ground that he was suffering from cancer.