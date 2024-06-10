IIT Madras, Nasa researchers study multidrug-resistant pathogens on ISS

Researchers from IIT Madras and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) are studying the behaviour, adaptation, and evolution of multi-drug resistant pathogens about 400-km above the earth’s surface at the International Space Station (ISS).

Astronauts operating in altered immune conditions with limited access to traditional medical facilities face unique health challenges during space missions. Understanding the microbial landscape aboard the ISS is important for assessing the impact of these microorganisms on astronaut well-being.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The findings hold promise for applications in controlled settings on the earth, including hospital intensive care units and surgical theatres, where multidrug-resistant pathogens pose significant challenges to patient care.

The researchers conducted a comprehensive study to understand the genomic, functional, and metabolic enhancements observed in multidrug-resistant pathogens with a particular focus on enterobacter bugandensis, a prevalent nosocomial pathogen found on surfaces within the ISS.

This study emphasises the critical need to investigate the pathogenic potential of microorganisms in space environments to safeguard astronaut health and mitigate the risks associated with opportunistic pathogens.

The collaborative efforts between IIT Madras and NASA’s JPL underscore the importance of international partnerships in advancing scientific knowledge and addressing the challenges of space exploration.

Commenting on the need for such research, Karthik Raman of the Department of Data Science and AI, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), said, “Microbes continue to puzzle us by growing in the most challenging conditions. Studies such as these serve to help us unravel the complex web of interactions underlying microbial growth and survival in such unique environments.”

Emphasising the broader implications of the research, Kasthuri Venkateswaran, Senior Research Scientist at JPL, NASA, said, “Our research uncovers the microbial community interactions of how certain benign microorganisms help to adapt and survive opportunistic human pathogen, E. bugandensis, in the unfavourable conditions of the International Space Station.”

The research team identified detailed genomic features and potential antimicrobial resistance mechanisms within E. bugandensis strains isolated from various locations within the ISS.

Some of the key real-world applications of this research include, understanding the genomic adaptations of multidrug-resistant E. bugandensis can aid in developing targeted antimicrobial treatments

Insights into the persistence and succession patterns of E. bugandensis in space can inform strategies for managing microbial contamination in closed environments like spacecraft and hospitals.

The methodology used in this study, integrating genomics, metagenomics, and metabolic modelling, can be applied to study microbial dynamics in other extreme environments, potentially improving our understanding of microbial ecology and adaptation

The research was undertaken by Karthik Raman, Department of Data Science and AI, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), Kasthuri Venkateswaran, Senior Research Scientist at JPL, NASA, Pratyay Sengupta, Shobhan Karthick MS, Research Scholars, IIT Madras and Nitin Kumar Singh from JPL, NASA.