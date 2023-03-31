Jewish people will always be part of India's composite society: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the Jewish communities in India have maintained and enriched their unique heritage and traditions and will always be an integral part of the country's composite society.

Welcoming a Parliamentary Delegation from Israel led by the Speaker of Knesset Amir Ohana, who had called on her, the president said over the last 30 years, the diplomatic relations between the two countries have grown into a multi-dimensional strategic partnership.

Murmu noted that throughout their long history, the Jewish communities in India have maintained and enriched their unique heritage and traditions, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She said the Jewish people have been and will always be an integral part of India's composite society.

The president said in India, Israel is well known as a key source of expertise in advanced agriculture and water technologies.

"Our collaboration in research and innovation has also boosted the Make in India' initiative," Murmu said.

"She was happy to note the success of Centres of Excellence' set up with Israeli assistance across India," the statement said.