Home / India News / Chhattisgarh's Nagri Dubraj rice variety gets geographical indication tag

Chhattisgarh's Nagri Dubraj rice variety gets geographical indication tag

The authorities in Chhattisgarh have been making efforts to get the GI tag for Nagri Dubraj for a long time

R Krishna Das Raipur
Chhattisgarh's Nagri Dubraj rice variety gets geographical indication tag

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

The Geographical Indication Registry earlier this week granted Chhattisgarh’s aromatic rice, Nagri Dubraj, a geographical indication (GI) tag facilitating the brand to get a unique identity and a wide market.

Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar in a tweet, said the Morena and Rewa Mango (both Madhya Pradesh) and Nagri Dubraj have been given GI tags. It will give a new identity to the products in the national and international market, Tomar added.

The authorities in Chhattisgarh have been making efforts to get the GI tag for Nagri Dubraj for a long time. The Indira Gandhi Agricultural University played a crucial role in getting the rights as it has been in constant correspondence with the authorities concerned, a state government spokesperson said. It is produced by a women’s self-help group, the spokesperson added. 

The women's self-help group “Maa Durga Swasahayata Samuh” of Nagri in Dhamtari district has been harvesting Dubraj and had applied to the GI tag. Last year, Chief Minister (CM) Bhupesh Baghel promised to take initiative, stating that he will ensure the “fragrance” of Dubraj returns to the farmers’ fields. The Nagri Dubraj is known as the Basmati of Chhattisgarh because of its fragrance.

Dr. Girish Chandel, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University said after Jeeraphool rice, Dubraj is the second brand to get the GI tag. In the year 2019, Jeeraphool was given the GI tag. 

A GI tag is given to an entrepreneur or a group of businessmen of a particular area, state, or country. The GI tags are issued as per the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, of 1999. 

The origin of the Dubraj is believed to be from the Shringi Rishi ashram area of Sihawa: The grain finds reference in Valmiki Ramayana. Even in various research papers, the source of Dubraj has been identified as Sihawa in the Nagri area.

The rice is of an indigenous variety and has small grains, Dr. Chandel said, adding that the rice is very soft to eat after cooking. “One acre gives a maximum yield of six quintals. Paddy has a low height and maturity period of 140 days,” he added.

Baghel congratulated the members of the “Maa Durga Self Help Group” and scientists of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University for the achievement. He said the unique identity of the brand would help increase its demand, not only in the country but also abroad.

Topics :ChhattisgarhRICE

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Also Read

Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?

KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta

Chaman Lal, KRBL: Firm demand to keep rice shares steaming, say analysts

Rice over riots in Chhattisgarh: The paddy trade in Red hotbed

Govt likely to cap non-basmati and basmati rice blending to 15%

Firms propose Rs 1,000 crore to redevelop 5 bus ports in Uttar Pradesh

Trai issues suggestions on 'Promoting Local Manufacturing in Broadcasting'

Overseas assets of Indians rose in December quarter of 2022-23: RBI data

Daily domestic flyers' number jumps 60%, but still below pre-Covid levels

G20 Sherpa's meeting: Negotiations to begin on Leaders' statement

Next Story