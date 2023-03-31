Chhattisgarh's Nagri Dubraj rice variety gets geographical indication tag

The Geographical Indication Registry earlier this week granted Chhattisgarh’s aromatic rice, Nagri Dubraj, a geographical indication (GI) tag facilitating the brand to get a unique identity and a wide market.

Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar in a tweet, said the Morena and Rewa Mango (both Madhya Pradesh) and Nagri Dubraj have been given GI tags. It will give a new identity to the products in the national and international market, Tomar added.

The authorities in Chhattisgarh have been making efforts to get the GI tag for Nagri Dubraj for a long time. The Indira Gandhi Agricultural University played a crucial role in getting the rights as it has been in constant correspondence with the authorities concerned, a state government spokesperson said. It is produced by a women’s self-help group, the spokesperson added.

The women's self-help group “Maa Durga Swasahayata Samuh” of Nagri in Dhamtari district has been harvesting Dubraj and had applied to the GI tag. Last year, Chief Minister (CM) Bhupesh Baghel promised to take initiative, stating that he will ensure the “fragrance” of Dubraj returns to the farmers’ fields. The Nagri Dubraj is known as the Basmati of Chhattisgarh because of its fragrance.

Dr. Girish Chandel, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University said after Jeeraphool rice, Dubraj is the second brand to get the GI tag. In the year 2019, Jeeraphool was given the GI tag.

A GI tag is given to an entrepreneur or a group of businessmen of a particular area, state, or country. The GI tags are issued as per the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, of 1999.

The origin of the Dubraj is believed to be from the Shringi Rishi ashram area of Sihawa: The grain finds reference in Valmiki Ramayana. Even in various research papers, the source of Dubraj has been identified as Sihawa in the Nagri area.

The rice is of an indigenous variety and has small grains, Dr. Chandel said, adding that the rice is very soft to eat after cooking. “One acre gives a maximum yield of six quintals. Paddy has a low height and maturity period of 140 days,” he added.

Baghel congratulated the members of the “Maa Durga Self Help Group” and scientists of Indira Gandhi Agricultural University for the achievement. He said the unique identity of the brand would help increase its demand, not only in the country but also abroad.