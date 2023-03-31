Home / India News / Overseas assets of Indians rose in December quarter of 2022-23: RBI data

Overseas assets of Indians rose in December quarter of 2022-23: RBI data

Trade credits and loans were primary contributors to the rise in India's foreign liabilities, the data stated

New Delhi
Overseas assets of Indians rose in December quarter of 2022-23: RBI data

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Overseas assets of Indians during the third quarter of 2022-23 rose, mainly due to an increase of $30 billion in reserve assets, which had earlier declined by $56.5 billion in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Reserve assets accounted for 64.3 per cent of India's international financial assets during the third quarter of 2022-23.

According to India's international investment position for the October-December period of the current fiscal, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, net claims of non-residents in India declined by $12 billion during October-December 2022 and stood at $374.5 billion.

The reduction in net claims was due to higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets ($28.7 billion) as compared with the increase in foreign liabilities of Indians ($16.7 billion).

Trade credits and loans were primary contributors to the rise in India's foreign liabilities, the data stated.

Also, variation in the exchange rate of rupee vis-a-vis other currencies, impacted the change in liabilities, when valued in the US dollar terms, as the rupee depreciated by 1.49 per cent during the quarter.

--IANS

ans/pgh

 

Topics :AssetsRBIoverseas investment

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Indians' overseas financial assets fell $43.9 bn in July-Sep: RBI report

Daily domestic flyers' number jumps 60%, but still below pre-Covid levels

G20 Sherpa's meeting: Negotiations to begin on Leaders' statement

Guns vs Butter-4: We took giant leap with the Tejas, says Indian Air Force

India Post Payments Bank partners Airtel to launch services on WhatsApp

Assam has more than 580,000 landless families: Minister Jogen Mohan

Next Story