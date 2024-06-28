Jharkhand cabinet hikes free electricity entitlement to monthly 200 units

The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to increase entitlement of free electricity from 125 units per month to 200 units per month for domestic consumers, an official said.

Briefing the press, Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said the government will bear an additional burden of around Rs 21.7 crore per month for this.

Around 414,000 consumers would benefit because of this increase in entitlement, she said.

At the cabinet meeting, 40 proposals were approved. Among the significant ones is a special compensation scheme for state police and central forces personnel. Under the scheme, the family of a security personnel killed in an encounter will get Rs 60 lakh as compensation. In case of injury, the state government will bear the cost of treatment.

The cabinet also approved the setting up of the Jharkhand State Faculty Development Academy for implementation of the National Education Policy. The cabinet also gave the go-ahead to the CM Fellowship Scheme for Academic Excellence.

It also gave approval to the Mukhyamantri Hospital Sanchalan Evam Rakhrakhaw Yojana, under which funds will be given to state-run hospitals every year for maintenance.