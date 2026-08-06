Jharkhand exam stir: Protest intensifies as opposition seeks CBI probe

The protest against alleged examination irregularities in Jharkhand reached the Assembly on Thursday with opposition MLAs raising slogans on its premises on the first day of the Monsoon Session, as the stir gained steam over the past 13 days with six demonstrators on hunger strike.

The protest, which began on July 25 under the banner of the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here, emerged as one of the biggest student-led movements in the state in recent years.

The demonstrators are demanding cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand PSC Civil Services Examination and an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment test either by the CBI or by a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

Just before the Assembly's Monsoon Session began, MLAs of the opposition NDA bloc staged a protest and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The legislators raised slogans against the state government with BJP chief whip Naveen Jaiswal alleging that the government was "selling" the future of Jharkhand's youths. "The government has set up a committee. But it should know that nobody trusts your CID and committee. The probe should be conducted by the CBI," he said. Referring to the Delhi protest against the Neet exam paper leak, which ultimately led to Dharmandra Pradhan quitting as Union Education minister, the BJP's Koderma MLA Neera Yadav said, "The Congress puts up one mask when the stir is in Delhi and a different one for Jharkhand."

The Congress is an ally of the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. It has, however, extended support to the students protesting at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the question paper leak issues are a national problem and offered talks to resolve the impasse. Reacting to BJP's allegations, Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar said on Thursday that the government was serious about the issue raised by the students. "I would like to thank the students who have given a positive response. A fruitful discussion is possible today," he said. As student unions in the state proposed picketing the Assembly on August 7 and 10, a prohibitory order has been promulgated within a 750-metre radius of the building from August 6 to 12, between 6 am and 10 pm.

Meanwhile, the protesters continued with their demand for comprehensive reform in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Five protesters, including two women, have joined Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader Devendra Nath Mahto in his hunger strike. He has been on fast for the past five days. Mahto's health became a matter of concern after his blood sugar and pressure levels dropped significantly. Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently observed a 26-day hunger strike in Delhi over the Neet paper leak issue, spoke to Mahto over the phone and urged him to at least drink water to safeguard his health.

Following Wangchuk's appeal, Mahto drank water. The protesters said they had been forced to adopt the extreme form of agitation after repeated appeals to the government "failed" to produce any concrete action. "Our five friends, including two women, have joined the hunger strike to strengthen the movement and press for our demands," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch spokesperson Jivan Kumar had said on Wednesday. One of the fasting protesters, Sabita Kumari, said the government had "ignored" students' concerns, leaving them with no alternative but to intensify their agitation. Another agitator, Habiba, made an emotional appeal to the CM, saying, "The chief minister is like our guardian. When children remain hungry, a guardian also feels pain. We hope he will listen to our grievances. We want action and justice, not just assurances."