Jharkhand HC warns state govt about illegal immigration from Bangladesh

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to take immediate action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants entering the state through the Santhal Parganas. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad and Justice Arun Kumar Rai gave the direction while hearing a PIL filed by one Daniel Danish. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The court observed that illegal immigration will be on the rise in view of the present unstable situation in Bangladesh. The bench ordered the director of the intelligence bureau, director general of the BSF, chief election commissioner of India, and director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India to be made parties in the case.

The court while issuing notices to them ordered them to file a response in the matter.

The court also suggested that the government should conduct a sudden inspection of Aadhaar cards and voter identity cards.

These drives will not only help in identifying the illegal settlers but will also deter others from trying to come into India illegally, the judges held.

The court also held that the state and Union governments will have to work together to tackle the problem of illegal immigration.

In the present scenario of Bangladesh, the situation is going to be more volatile, the judges held.

The case will again be heard on August 22.

The petition claimed that immigrants from Bangladesh have entered the state through the Santhal Parganas.

The demographic structure of the tribal populace in Santhal Pargana is already disturbed by the influx of Bangladeshi residents, the petition said, adding that it was a serious threat to the sovereignty of the country.

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have made their way into the state through the six districts in the Santhal Pargana -- Deoghar, Dumka, Pakur, Godda, Sahebgunj and Jamtara, the petitioner said.