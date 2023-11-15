Jharkhand showered with Rs 50k cr schemes: PM on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Jharkhand has been showered with schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore and has become the country's first state with 100 per cent rail electrification.

He said tribals had contributed significantly for the country but did not get due recognition.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Paying tributes to the contribution of the tribals, the PM said the country will always remain indebted to tribal warriors.

He emphasised the need to augment four pillars women, farmers, youth and middle class and poor for the development of the nation.

The PM said 70 per cent of the population has been covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 100 per cent have been immunised and there has been full LPG coverage since 2014, the PM said.

He said campaigns like the PVTG Mission and 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' will take the country to new heights.

Modi, who is on a two-day Jharkhand visit, held a 10-km roadshow in Ranchi on Tuesday night and paid tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, which is celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and also happens to be Jharkhand's Founation Day.

At Khunti Football ground, the prime minister unveiled a Rs 24,000-crore scheme for the development of vulnerable tribal groups.

He also launched the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' and released the 15th installment of Rs 18,000 crore under the PM-KISAN scheme besides inaugurating and laying foundations of projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in the state.