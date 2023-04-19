Home / India News / Jharkhand students seek 100% job quota for locals, take out procession

The protesters had on Monday attempted to gherao Chief Minister Hemanta Soren's residence

Ranchi
Jharkhand students seek 100% job quota for locals, take out procession

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 7:40 AM IST
Agitators belonging to various student bodies on Tuesday took out a torchlight procession in Ranchi demanding 100 per cent reservation for local people in Jharkhand government jobs.

The procession was taken out as part of the students' 72-hour agitation over the issue.

The protesters had on Monday attempted to gherao Chief Minister Hemanta Soren's residence but the police stopped them ahead of the spot, prompting them to take other routes to assemble near Sidhu-Kanhu Park close to the CM's house.

On Tuesday, they gathered near Jaipal Singh Stadium and took out the torchlight procession to Albert Ekka Chowk. Tight security arrangements were put in place for the programme.

The agitators have called for a bandh on Wednesday over the demand.

Student leader Devendra Mahto said the agitators will not rest till their demands are fulfilled.

Protesters urged all to support their bandh by not opening shops and running buses.

Many schools will remain closed on Wednesday, while the Jharkhand Academic Council has cancelled its exams.

Mahto claimed the government had promised an employment policy based on the 1932 'khatiyan' (land settlement) but instead, it introduced a pre-2016 employment policy, under which 60 per cent of the seats will be reserved for underprivileged students while 40 per cent will remain open for all.

Making 1932 the cut-off year for the domicile policy will help descendants of people living in Jharkhand prior to that year get jobs.

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:40 AM IST

