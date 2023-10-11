Home / India News / Jobs scam: ED grills Banerjee's wife for over 7 hrs, raids different places

Jobs scam: ED grills Banerjee's wife for over 7 hrs, raids different places

The grilling began at around 11 am at the ED's office at the Central Government Office Complex in Salt Lake area and is on after 6 pm

Press Trust of India Kolkata
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Enforcement Directorate(ED) Wednesday interrogated Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira for over seven hours in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the cash-for-jobs scam, an officer said.

The grilling began at around 11 am at the ED's office at the Central Government Office Complex in Salt Lake area and is on after 6 pm.

Rujira entered the ED's office a little before 11 am as a large posse of team of policemen stood on guard outside it since morning.

"We are questioning her on the basis of our findings in the jobs scam. We are asking her about the specific roles of the directors of two companies involved in the alleged scam. She held an important position in both the companies at one point of time. She is being interrogated about that too," the ED official told PTI.

The probe body conducted search operations in several rice mills, besides a few shops in at least four places in West Bengal's Nadia district in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularity, the official said.

Personnel of central forces are guarding the rice mills at Shantipur, Dhubulia, Ranaghat and Krishnanagar where the search operations are underway.

"A good amount of money amassed from the jobs scam was invested in the rice mills. We have documents to prove that. Today's raids are being held in this connection," the ED official said.

Also Read

'Stop me if you can': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges ED summons

TMC's Abhishek welcomes SC decision on reassigning hearings in school scam

ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee; asks to join investigation

Adhir slams Mamata over ED summons to Abhishek in coal 'scam' case

Call after polls: Abhishek Banerjee refuses to comply with ED summon

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

Mizoram polls timed early to weaken Congress: Former Rajya Sabha MP

MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

Indian Embassy sets up 24-hour helpline desk amid Israel-Gaza war

Incumbency, unemployment and more: Key issues in Madhya Pradesh elections

Topics :Abhishek BanerjeeEnforcement DirectorateTMC

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story