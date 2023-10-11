MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a 24-hour control room in response to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The control room monitors the situation and provides necessary information and assistance.

The control room, located in New Delhi, can be contacted via various means, including toll-free phone numbers (1800118797), landline numbers (+91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905), mobile number (+919968291988), and email (situationroom@mea.gov.in).

Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline with contact numbers +972-35226748 and +972-543278392, as well as email (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in).

Sanjeev Singla, the Indian Ambassador to Israel, assured Indian citizens in Israel of the embassy's continuous efforts to ensure their safety and well-being. Despite the challenging times, he urged citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and follow local security guidelines while emphasising the embassy's commitment to providing assistance and updates.

Amid the conflict, members of the Indian diaspora in Israel expressed confidence in the country's military and their desire to live peacefully, according to a report by API. Despite facing dangers, they voiced their belief in the strength of the Israeli Army.