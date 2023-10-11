Home / India News / MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

MEA sets up 24-hour control room, helpline amid Israel-Palestine conflicts

The Ministry of External Affairs has asked Indian citizens to remain vigilant and reach out to its control room for any assistance in light of the ongoing developments in Israel and Palestine

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has established a 24-hour control room in response to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The control room monitors the situation and provides necessary information and assistance.

The control room, located in New Delhi, can be contacted via various means, including toll-free phone numbers (1800118797), landline numbers (+91-11 23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905), mobile number (+919968291988), and email (situationroom@mea.gov.in).

Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline with contact numbers +972-35226748 and +972-543278392, as well as email (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in).

India's Representative Office in Ramallah has also established a 24-hour emergency helpline accessible via phone number +970-592916418 (including WhatsApp) and email (rep.ramallah@mea.gov.in).

Also Read: Important to maintain Indian Ocean as open, inclusive space: EAM Jaishankar

Sanjeev Singla, the Indian Ambassador to Israel, assured Indian citizens in Israel of the embassy's continuous efforts to ensure their safety and well-being. Despite the challenging times, he urged citizens to remain calm, vigilant, and follow local security guidelines while emphasising the embassy's commitment to providing assistance and updates.

Amid the conflict, members of the Indian diaspora in Israel expressed confidence in the country's military and their desire to live peacefully, according to a report by API. Despite facing dangers, they voiced their belief in the strength of the Israeli Army.

The war between Israel and Gaza broke out after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday, October 7. Since then, the death toll in both regions has escalated to thousands. Upon the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel, condemning Hamas' actions as "terrorist attacks".


 

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

LIVE: MEA sets up 24-hour control room in view of Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

Indian Embassy sets up 24-hour helpline desk amid Israel-Gaza war

Incumbency, unemployment and more: Key issues in Madhya Pradesh elections

Bullet train will improve Gujarat-Mumbai partnership on social level: Patel

ECI changes Rajasthan state Assembly elections date to Nov 25 from Nov 23

Teams formed to improve air quality at 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi

Topics :Ministry of External AffairsMEAToll-free national helplinehelplineIsrael-PalestineWar ConflictGaza conflictGazaisraelBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM KCR to address 41 public rallies from Oct 15 in poll-bound Telangana

Rajasthan polls: BJP in 'damage control' mode after reports of unrest

Sports News

IND vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023: We've got good balance, combination squad, says Jos Buttler

India News

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

UP govt approves proposal to increase retirement age of doctors to 65 years

Economy News

Will exceed Budget target for direct tax: CBDT chairman Nitin Gupta

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Next Story