Joint Parliamentary Committee on Waqf Bill to hold discussion across cities

The Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will conduct informal discussions in five states with various stakeholders from September 26 to October 1. These consultations aim to refine the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, which governs the management of over 600,000 registered waqf properties across the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The first stop of the JPC's nationwide consultation will be held in Mumbai on September 26. The committee will meet with representatives from the Government of Maharashtra, the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Maharashtra Waqf Board. The state's rich history with Waqf properties, which include major mosques and charitable institutions, means that Maharashtra is a critical stakeholder in the dialogue.

Also joining the discussion are the Maharashtra State Minority Commission, members from the Bar Council, Lawyers Associations and Muttawalli Associations, representing those directly involved in the legal and operational aspects of waqf management.

The discussion in Mumbai will set the tone for the rest of the consultations, focusing on how the bill addresses key issues of transparency, efficiency and empowerment. Maharashtra, with its diverse population and significant minority representation, provides a unique perspective on how waqf assets can be better managed for community welfare.

The JPC will travel to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on September 27, to meet with representatives of the Government of Gujarat, the Gujarat Waqf Board and other key stakeholders. Gujarat's minority affairs infrastructure, led by the State Minority Commission, has been pivotal in managing waqf properties that have historical and religious importance.

Gujarat's legal fraternity, including members from the Bar Council, Lawyers Associations and Muttawalli Associations, will also weigh in on how the proposed reforms will impact waqf management in the state. Gujarat's proactive governance model has often been highlighted as an example of efficiency and the JPC will likely explore how such efficiency can be replicated in waqf management.

The Joint Committee of Parliament will hold discussion in Hyderabad on September 28. In this meeting, representatives from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including the Waqf Boards and State Minority Commissions of both states, will present their views.

Hyderabad is home to some of the most significant Waqf properties in India, including the grand Mecca Masjid and various charitable institutions. As such, the management of these properties has a direct impact on the social and economic welfare of the community.

In addition, the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board will also participate in the Hyderabad discussions, providing insight from central India. The diversity of voices from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh is expected to offer a comprehensive view of how waqf properties are managed across the southern and central parts of the country.

The JPC will hold an informal meeting in Chennai on September 30. Here, discussions will take place with representatives from the Government of Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board, and the State Minority Commission. Tamil Nadu, a state that prides itself on its progressive governance, has unique challenges with waqf properties, especially in rural areas like Thiruchirapalli District.

Waqf properties in rural areas often face unique challenges, including encroachment and underutilisation. By engaging with local leaders, the JPC hopes to gain insights that will inform its decisions on how best to empower local communities through better waqf management.

The final stop of the Joint Committee of Parliament's nationwide tour will be Bengaluru on October 1. In this city, representatives from the Government of Karnataka, the Karnataka Waqf Board, and the State Minority Commission will join the discussions. Karnataka has a significant number of Waqf properties, and the management of these assets has often been in the spotlight for both successes and challenges.

Adding to the diversity of the discussions will be representatives from the Kerala Waqf Board and members of the Bar Council, Lawyers Associations, and Muttawalli Associations. Kerala, with its own unique waqf management structure, will provide valuable insights, especially regarding how waqf assets can be integrated into broader social welfare schemes.

It is pertinent to note that the JPC's efforts are part of a larger national initiative to reform the Waqf Act and ensure that waqf properties are used for the greater good of the community. Across these meetings, the JPC will discuss key aspects of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, including digitisation of records, stricter audits, better legal recourse for encroachments and decentralisation of waqf management.

Notably, the Waqf Act, 1995, was created to regulate waqf properties, but it has long faced allegations of mismanagement, corruption and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The JPC is holding a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members and community representatives across six states and two Union Territories, aiming for the most comprehensive reform possible.

These consultations will play a vital role in ensuring that the amendments to the Waqf Act are practical, effective and aligned with the needs of the community.

The committee has to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the next parliament session.