JSL Super Steel signs a deal with Sunsure energy to cut carbon emissions

JSL Super Steel, a subsidiary of Jindal Stainless , has entered into an agreement with Sunsure Energy to source 11 megawatts (MW) of solar power for its manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh. The move marks a significant step in the company’s transition toward clean and sustainable energy.

The clean energy will be supplied from Sunsure’s 49 MWp solar project in Augasi, Uttar Pradesh. According to Jindal Stainless, the solar power will replace nearly 40 per cent of the conventional energy consumption at the JSL Super Steel plant, significantly advancing the company’s shift toward sustainable operations.

Under this partnership, JSL Super Steel will receive 16.5 million units of clean energy every year. This shift will help the company cut down 12 million kilograms of carbon emissions annually. That is the same as planting more than 5.45 lakh trees.

JSL Wholetime Director and Chief Operating Officer Jagmohan Sood said, “This partnership is also a part of Jindal Stainless’ short-term goal of reducing 50 per cent carbon emissions by 2035. By integrating renewable energy into our production processes, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting new benchmarks for the metal industry in India.”

JSL Super Steel is a full subsidiary of Jindal Stainless. It makes stainless steel long products like wire rods and rebar, with a rolling capacity of 1,60,000 tonnes each year. These products are widely used in construction, vehicles, and other industries.

India is the second-largest producer of steel in the world and plays a big role in building the country’s roads, bridges, buildings, and vehicles.

Steel is made in many parts of India like Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, where raw materials like iron ore and coal are found.

Some of the biggest steel companies in India are SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Jindal Steel and Power.

The Indian government supports the steel industry through policies like the National Steel Policy 2017, aiming to increase production and reduce imports. The focus is also on using clean energy and recycling to make ‘green steel’.

Although there are challenges like pollution and raw material supply issues, the future of India’s steel industry looks strong due to growing demand, modernisation, and support from initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

[With inputs from PTI]