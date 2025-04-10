Baisakhi 2025: Thousands of Sikhs gather in Pakistan for New Year fest

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated across Punjab and other northern Indian states. Marking the Sikh New Year, it holds deep cultural and religious significance. As per the Sikh calendar, it falls on the first day of the month of Baisakh, typically observed on April 13 or 14 in the Gregorian calendar.

The festival not only ushers in a new agricultural season but also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa in 1699, making it a deeply meaningful occasion for the Sikh community.

In celebrations across the world, Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, Attock district, Pakistan, will host the Sikhs' annual historical Baisakhi Festival 2025 from April 12 to 15. From April 10 to 11, some 12,000 Sikh pilgrims from India and other countries will start to arrive in Hassan Abdal. Let's know about its history, significance and more.

Baisakhi 2025: Date

In several regions of North India, especially Punjab, the Sikh community celebrates Baisakhi, a major festival. Every year on April 13th or 14th, the holiday is celebrated with great excitement and fervor.

According to the calendar, the Punjabi community will celebrate Baisakhi on April 14 this year. On April 13, at 9:30 p.m., the auspicious Vaishakhi Sankranti moment will take place. In addition to being the Sikh New Year, the day signifies the start of the harvest season.

What is the history of the Baisakhi?

For Punjabis, especially Sikhs, Baisakhi is a significant religious and historical celebration. The festival's beginnings trace back to 1699, when the Khalsa sect, a group of devoted Sikhs was established in Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, by leader Gobind Singh, the 10th and final Sikh leader.

By doing this, he proclaimed that all people were created equal and ended the Sikh caste system. Since then, Baisakhi has grown to be a major Sikh celebration. He declared the practice of having human gurus and established the Guru Granth Sahib, the sacred text of the Sikhs, as the ultimate source of guidance for Sikhism.

What is the significance of the Baisakhi?

The start of the harvest season is also commemorated with the sacred agricultural festival. Additionally, the farmers are quite happy and enthusiastic about it. Gathering, praying, and celebrating with love and joy are all part of this significant occasion.

For farmers, who thank the Lord for their livelihoods and pray for a plentiful crop, it is a moment to celebrate the beginning of a new harvest season.

How to celebrate the festival, Baisakhi?

On the day of Baisakhi, people pray at Gurudwaras. In addition to enjoying lavish meals made with fresh produce, it is the season for family get-togethers and reunions. Additionally, people engage in a variety of activities, such as exhibitions, dancing, and singing. The langar (community kitchen) served at Panja Sahib is made with pure desi ghee (clarified butter).

To commemorate the festival, many people also plan langars and kirtans on this day. Making traditional Punjabi foods like kada prasad, kadhi, meethe peeley chawal, and others is a festival highlight. People also celebrate this joyous festival with colour, music, and, of course, dancing Bangras.

Sikh pilgrims worldwide to celebrate ‘Baisakhi 2025’ in Pakistan

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, a Jatha (religious group) of around 1,942 Sikh pilgrims departed from the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee office to celebrate the festival and Khalsa Sajna Diwas in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the Jatha would take part in Baisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Diwas celebrations. On its way back to India on April 19, it would stop at Gurdwara Janam Asthan Sri Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Gurdwara Sri Sacha Sauda Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Gurdwara Dehra Sahib Lahore, Gurdwara Rori Sahib Eminabad, among other places.

From April 10 to 11, around 12,000 Sikh pilgrims from multiple countries, including India, will start to arrive in Hassan Abdal, Pakistan. With preparations finished, a special train will transport the pilgrims from Lahore to Hassan Abdal. In order to guarantee efficient and well-organised arrangements, pilgrims will now arrive in two distinct groups, according to the revised plan.

On April 10, some 6,500 Sikh pilgrims are anticipated to enter the Wagah Border into Pakistan, according to official sources. Up to 6,700 Sikh pilgrims from India have received visas from the Pakistan High Commission to visit different Sikh temples in the neighboring country.

Here, they would use the Attari-Wagah land route to Pakistan. Following religious rites, the first party will head straight to Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal before leaving for Nankana Sahib on April 12.

On the evening of April 15, the second group will arrive in Panja Sahib. After spending 2 days there, they will depart for Nankana Sahib on April 17. Nankana Sahib will host the main religious ritual, which will include Bhog and Akhand Path.