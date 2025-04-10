IMD weather update: Rainfall to likely bring relief from heatwave in Delhi

A western disturbance is expected to bring rain and thunderstorms to northwest India between April 10 and April 11, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met office reported that Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday was 25.9 degrees Celsius, 5.9 degrees more than the season's average.

According to IMD, the highest temperature is anticipated to reach 39 degrees Celsius. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the air quality was in the poor category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 243 at 9 am.

IMD weather update 2025: Delhi today

The weather agency stated in its latest forecast that, “Under the influence of Western Disturbance; rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning, gusty/squally winds likely over Northwest India during 10th-11th April. As a result, prevailing heat wave conditions will decrease significantly from tomorrow, the 10th April," it further added.

Following Friday and Saturday's thunderstorm activity, the IMD forecasts that heat wave conditions will likely return to Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi starting on April 15.

Delhi is on a yellow alert, with very little rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds predicted for Thursday and Friday. As the region braces for both temporary respite and the possibility of fresh heatwave conditions, residents of Delhi-NCR are encouraged to be ready for these swings. Over the next few days, there will be gloomy sky, maybe strong gusts, and a minor drop in temperature before it rises again.

IMD weather update 2025: Rainfall prediction

With the possibility of light rain in Bengaluru until April 12, IMD has issued rainfall warnings for areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Northern Indian states will experience strong winds of 40–50 kmph. With lightning in some areas of Maharashtra, slower but gustier winds are also predicted to strike Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Earlier this morning, the IMD has released its All India Impact Based Weather Warning Bulletin, which includes the following regions like Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, and Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Balistan, Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. The bulletin predicts heavy rainfall in Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala through April 12.

IMD weather 2025: Heatwave alert

With temperatures rising and hot, humid weather covering the northern plains, the heatwave warning is still in effect in areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Kutch. IMD scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI that heat wave conditions would persist in northwest India until April 10 and that "little rain is likely on April 11."

“Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated to many places over West Rajasthan today with severe heatwave in isolated pockets,” the IMD mentioned. Dr. Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, stated that Delhi may experience a heatwave for the next 3 days before relief from thunderstorms. The IMD warned of a potential recurrence of intense heat around April 14–15, especially over southwestern Rajasthan, even if relief is imminent.

As temperatures in regions of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan rise to extremely high levels, a yellow alert is issued. There is a 55% probability of rainfall in New Delhi, and during the day, maximum temperatures are expected to surpass 41°C with strong surface winds. It is recommended that people stay inside and drink plenty of water.