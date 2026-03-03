Judicial panel extends deadline in Indore water deaths probe to April 1

A judicial commission probing the deaths of several persons due to contaminated drinking water in Indore has extended the deadline for submitting evidence, documents and other related material to April 1, officials said.

The earlier deadline was February 28, they added.

"In view of requests from several people, affected families and organisations for extension of the deadline, and to provide maximum factual material, the commission has decided to extend the period," an official said on Monday.

Interested individuals and organisations can now submit their objections, representations, documents or evidence before the commission till April 1, he said.

The single-member commission of former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta is investigating the causes of drinking water contamination in the Bhagirathpura area, the loss of lives and medical impact on people, administrative lapses, action against those responsible and remedial measures.