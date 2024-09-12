Business Standard
Home / India News / Will not share any public platform with Mamata over RG Kar: Bengal Guv

Will not share any public platform with Mamata over RG Kar: Bengal Guv

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said he will not share any public platform with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in view of people's outcry over the RG Kar hospital impasse.
In a video message, Bose also said he will also socially boycott the chief minister.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"I will not be sharing any public platform with the chief minister. I will take proactive steps against her for violating Constitutional provisions. My role as the Governor will be confined to the Constitutional obligations," Bose said.
"I stand committed to the people of Bengal. I reiterated my commitment to the parents of the victim of RG Kar and also to those who are demonstrating for justice. In my assessment, the government has failed in its duties," he added.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors blame WB govt after talks fail, say never sought CM's resignation

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Bengal doctors' protest: Medicos set fresh demands, government remains firm

Protest, kolkata protest, Kolkata March, Howrah March

RG Kar protest: Doctors demand live broadcast, CM's presence in meet

Modi government

News Updates: PM Modi participates in Ganpati Puja at CJI Chandrachud's residence

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Governor appointment Bengal doctors strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon