Home / India News / Justice to be done in Manipur: Amit Shah spreads message of peace

Justice to be done in Manipur: Amit Shah spreads message of peace

He also urged discussions with all factions and spread the message of peace. He assured justice would be done, according to the statement

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Justice to be done in Manipur: Amit Shah spreads message of peace

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence in Manipur and assured the state complete support of the Centre in ensuring lasting peace, according to an official statement.

The directives came after Shah held a series of meetings with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, representatives of Meitei and Kuki communities and other stakeholders to review the measures taken in the last two days for restoring peace to the state.

He also urged discussions with all factions and spread the message of peace. He assured justice would be done, according to the statement.

Shah directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace, the statement said.

The home minister assured that the government would take all measures to protect various communities in the state.

He stressed on expediting the process of relief and rehabilitation so as to minimise the suffering of the people, the statement said.

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the 10 hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

At least 73 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the state, said officials.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Manipur violence: Shah speaks to CMs of neighbouring states; holds 2 VCs

54 dead in Manipur violence, Imphal peaceful, most shops, markets open

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Adani Transmission seeks shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 8,500 cr

Collect from Congress: Karnataka villagers' refusal to pay bill goes viral

Court issues notice to Cong chief Kharge for Bajrang Dal defamation case

Passenger molests crew member on Sharjah-Amritsar flight, arrested

Odisha CM Patnaik flags off maiden flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai

Topics :Amit ShahjusticeManipur

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story