Home / India News / Justice Varma failed to account for cash found at residence: SC panel

Justice Varma failed to account for cash found at residence: SC panel

The in-house committee said Justice Varma failed to explain the origin of recovered cash, rejected conspiracy claims, and accepted transfer without protest

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER
The committee also concluded that the storeroom where the fire broke out—and where the cash was found—was clearly within the judge’s residential premises.
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The in-house committee constituted to probe the allegations of cash discovery at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma has concluded that the money recovered from the storeroom of the judge’s house was unaccounted for and that he failed to provide a plausible explanation for its origin—thereby justifying his impeachment, the panel said.
 
"The factum of the burnt cash having been found in the storeroom was undeniably established, and therefore the burden shifted upon Justice Varma to account for the said cash by giving a plausible explanation, which he failed to do—offering only a flat denial and a bald plea of conspiracy," the report stated. It added that Justice Varma was unable to prove the cash belonged to someone else by disclosing the identity of the supposed owner.
 
The committee also concluded that the storeroom where the fire broke out—and where the cash was found—was clearly within the judge’s residential premises. Control over the room and access permissions rested solely with Justice Varma or his family members.
 
"In view of the categorical statements by security personnel that discipline was maintained and that no one could access the house without permission from family members, it is well-nigh impossible for currency to be planted in the storeroom of a sitting judge, which is monitored by a static 1+4 guard and a personal security officer stationed at the gate at all times, not to mention several long-serving domestic staff housed in six staff quarters," the report said.
 
The committee also noted that at least two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on guard duty told them that the “door of the storeroom was locked at the time of the fire and that they had assisted in breaking it open”.
 
The in-house committee, comprising Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court G S Sandhawalia, and Karnataka High Court judge Anu Sivaraman, rejected Justice Varma’s claim that the incident was a setup to frame him. In his written response, Justice Varma had referred to a prior attempt on social media to discredit him.
 
"Neither has any specific individual been named as responsible for the alleged planting, nor has any motive been put forth as to why he would be targeted. Furthermore, the theory has not been elaborated upon before us," the panel noted. 
 
Accepted transfer quietly
 
The committee also found that neither Justice Varma nor any member of his household made an effort to report the incident or secure CCTV footage, even after being informed on 17 March 2025 that photos and videos of the burnt cash at his residence were circulating.
 
The panel highlighted that after the incident, Justice Varma quietly accepted his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.
 
"The categorical acceptance on 20.03.2025—immediately and without demur—of his repatriation to Allahabad, expressed as 'respectfully accepting the decision', would, in normal circumstances, follow consultation with family members and an attempt to understand the reason for transfer, having served at the Delhi High Court for the past three years,” the report said.
 
The committee examined 55 witnesses and visited the site of the accidental fire, which occurred around 11:35 p.m. on 14 March 2025 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then serving on the Delhi High Court and now a judge of the Allahabad High Court.
 
Based on the panel’s findings, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has written to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recommending Justice Varma’s impeachment.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Right engine was overhauled, left inspected': Air India CEO on plane crash

LIVE news updates: Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

Rahul Gandhi's new official address: Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

Sebi allows IAs, RAs to use MFs, overnight funds to meet deposit norms

AI171 black box not being sent to US for forensic probe, clarifies Centre

Topics :Delhi High CourtIndian Judiciary

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story