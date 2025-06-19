'Right engine was overhauled, left inspected': Air India CEO on plane crash

Air India's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Campbell Wilson on Thursday said that the aircraft involved in the tragic Flight AI171 crash was well maintained, with its right engine overhauled and left engine inspected.

"The plane was well maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," Wilson wrote in an email to the airline's customers.

The same point was highlighted by Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran during an interview with Times Now on Wednesday.

"As for the engines, the right engine was a new engine put in March 2025. The left engine was last serviced in 2023 and due for its next maintenance check in December 2025. Both engine histories are clean," Chandrasekaran said yesterday. ALSO READ: Air India crash: 210 victims identfied, 187 bodies handed over to families A London-bound Air India plane crashed outside the Ahmedabad airport moments after take-off on 12 June, resulting in the deaths of 241 passengers and crew, as well as 34 people on the ground. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Wilson also pointed out that the pilots flying the aircraft were highly experienced.

"The flight was led by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a highly experienced pilot and trainer with over 10,000 hours flying widebody aircraft. First Officer Clive Kunder had over 3,400 hours of flying experience," he said. He added that the airline is following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to carry out thorough safety inspections on its Boeing 787 fleet. So far, 26 of the 33 aircraft have been cleared after inspections, with the remaining undergoing maintenance checks, Wilson said. ALSO READ: Tata to create a new trust to help Air India crash victims: Chandrasekaran “To ensure safety, we have elected to continue enhanced pre-flight checks on our Boeing 787 fleet and, as an added measure, on our Boeing 777 aircraft for the time being,” he added.

International flights to be reduced Air India will reduce its international widebody flights by about 15 per cent from 20 June through to mid-July, the company announced on Wednesday. Due to the time required for these checks,will reduce its international widebody flights by about 15 per cent from 20 June through to mid-July, the company announced on Wednesday. ALSO READ: Gujarat govt to seek ₹2.70 cr from Air India for property loss in crash "This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues. We understand that this temporary reduction to our schedule may affect your travel plans, and we’re deeply sorry for any inconvenience. If your flight is impacted, we will contact you to offer rebooking on another flight at no extra cost, or a full refund. We will share the updated international schedule within the next few days," the airline's statement said.

The ongoing probe Investigators are currently examining several possible causes of the crash, including whether the aircraft’s wing flaps were fully extended and the reason for the deployment of the landing gear. Other lines of inquiry include the possibility of fuel contamination or whether a failure in the electronic systems led to the engines shutting down. A report by The Wall Street Journal, citing investigators, also claims that the aircraft’s emergency power unit, known as a ram air turbine, may have been deployed during the flight. This system—a small propeller that extends from the underside of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s fuselage—is designed to provide backup electrical and hydraulic power in flight. According to the aircraft manual, it can be triggered automatically if both engines fail, if all three hydraulic systems lose pressure, or if cockpit instruments or electric motor pumps lose power.