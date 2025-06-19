Rahul Gandhi's new official address: Bungalow No 5, Sunehri Bagh Road

Bungalow No. 5, Sunehri Bagh Road, will be Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's new address and he has started the process of shifting on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday but will start living there before the next Parliament session, party sources said.

Gandhi has agreed to have 5, Sunehri Bagh Road as his official residence, they said.

He started shifting his belongings from Thursday to the new accommodation, the sources said.

Gandhi will start living in that bungalow in a few days from now before the Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 21, they said.

Last year, parliamentary sources had said Gandhi had been offered the bungalow and a response is awaited from his end.