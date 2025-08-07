6-yr-old Indian-origin girl, chef assaulted in racist attacks in Ireland

A six-year-old Indian-origin girl and an Indian chef have become the latest victims of a string of racist attacks targeting Indian nationals and Indian-origin Irish citizens in Ireland.

Indian-origin girl attacked in Waterford

The girl, born in Ireland to parents from Kottayam, Kerala, was playing outside her home in Waterford City with friends in the evening Monday, when a group of boys and a girl verbally and physically assaulted her.

The gang, made up of boys aged between 12 and 14 and a girl around eight, allegedly called her a “dirty Indian” and told her to “go back to India”. They then punched her in the face, twisted her hair, hit her neck, and injured her private parts by shoving a bicycle wheel against her.

“She was very upset, she started crying. She couldn’t even talk, she was so scared,” her mother told the Irish Mirror, a Dublin-based news outlet, reported Hindustan Times. Her mother, who moved to Ireland eight years ago and recently became an Irish citizen, is a nurse and lives with her husband and children. At the time of the attack, she had stepped inside briefly to feed her 10-month-old baby. The mother said her daughter returned home in tears and has been too frightened to step outside since the incident. She said, even playing in front of their own house no longer feels safe. Despite becoming a citizen, she said her family continues to face discrimination, and now even her children are not spared. She also identified the boys involved in the assault and saw them lingering in the area afterward.

Mother of the victim has filed a complaint with the Gardaí (Irish national police). A Garda spokesperson confirmed that officers “responded to a report of an alleged assault in the Kilbarry area of Waterford city on the evening of Monday 4 August,” and that investigations are ongoing, reported The Times of India. Indian chef assaulted and robbed in Dublin ALSO READ: Indian man injured in racist attack near Dublin, envoy seeks justice In a separate incident on Wednesday morning (local time), Laxman Das, a sous chef from Kolkata working at the Anantara The Marker Dublin hotel, was assaulted near the Hilton Hotel in Dublin while on his way to work, according to a report by The Times of India. He was attacked by three individuals who stole his electric bike, cash, and mobile phone. Das was taken to St Vincent's University Hospital for treatment.

Attacks on Indians prompts embassy warning These assaults are the latest in a series of racially motivated attacks reported across Ireland in recent weeks. According to Hindustan Times, at least three attacks targeting Indians were reported in Ireland in July. In Tallaght, a group of 10 teenagers assaulted an Indian man on his way to a local temple, stabbing him multiple times in the face. In Dublin, another Indian man in his 20s was attacked at a tram stop by a group of teenagers. Reports said he was pushed, beaten, and stabbed in the face with a screwdriver. In a separate incident in Dublin, Santosh Yadav, a senior data scientist, was returning to his apartment when he was attacked from behind by six teenagers.