Notification for Vice-Presidential poll issued, nomination process begins

As per Article 66 of the Constitution, the Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising members of both Houses of Parliament, including nominated members. Unlike the Presidential election, members of state legislative assemblies are not part of the voting process.
The election is conducted using the system of proportional representation by means of a single transferable vote (STV), with voting held through a secret ballot. Under STV, MPs mark their preferences, and counting proceeds in rounds until a candidate secures the required quota.
To contest, a candidate must be:
A citizen of India
At least 35 years old
Eligible for election to the Rajya Sabha
They must also not hold any office of profit under the Centre, state governments, or government-controlled bodies.
Electoral arithmetic: NDA holds clear advantage
The current effective strength of both Houses stands at 786, with one vacancy in the 543-member Lok Sabha (Basirhat, West Bengal) and five in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, four from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Punjab, vacated after AAP leader Sanjeev Arora was elected to the state assembly in a bypoll.
To win, a candidate needs at least 394 votes, assuming full turnout. The NDA, led by the BJP, enjoys a clear edge with 293 members in the Lok Sabha and 129 in the Rajya Sabha, including support from nominated members. With a total backing of 422 MPs, the ruling alliance is comfortably placed to secure the vice presidential post.
Jagdeep Dhankhar, who took office in August 2022, resigned on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session, citing health reasons. He became the third Vice President to step down before completing the five-year term. In his resignation letter, he said: “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”
With his departure, the EC has now set in motion the electoral process to fill the vacancy.
