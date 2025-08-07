Home / India News / J-K govt bans 25 books for propagating false narrative, secessionism

J-K govt bans 25 books for propagating false narrative, secessionism

It said this literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by promoting culture of grievance, victim hood and terrorist heroism

Books
Representative Image: Jammu and Kashmir government declares the publication of 25 books as forfeited for promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism. Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:54 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday declared the publication of 25 books, including those written by famous authors like Moulana Moudadi, Arundhati Roy, A G Noorani, Victoria Schofield and David Devadas, as forfeited for "promoting false narratives and glorifying terrorism".

"It has come to the notice of the Government, that certain literature propagates false narrative and secessionism in the Jammu and Kashmir," an order issued by the Home Department said.

It said available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence "unflinchingly indicate" that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the "systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary".

It plays a critical role in "misguiding the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence" against India, the order said.

It said this literature would deeply impact the psyche of youth by "promoting culture of grievance, victim hood and terrorist heroism".

"Some of the means by which this literature has contributed to the radicalization of youth in J&K include distortion of historical facts, glorification of terrorists, vilification of security forces, religious radicalization, promotion of alienation, pathway to violence and terrorism etc," it added.

In this context, 25 books have been identified that propagate "false narrative and secessionism" in J&K and need to be declared as "forfeited" in terms of Section 98 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the order said.

The identified 25 books have been found to "excite secessionism and endangering sovereignty and integrity of India", thereby, attracting the provisions of sections 152, 196 and 197 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, it said.

"Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 98 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, the government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby declares publication of 25 books and their copies or other documents to be forfeited to the Government," the order said.

The books include 'Al Jihadul fil Islam' by Islamic scholar and founder of Jamaat-e-Islami, Moulana Moudadi, 'Independent Kashmir' by Australian author Christopher Snedden, 'In Search of a Future (The Story of Kasimir)' by David Devadas, 'Kashmir in Conflict (India, Pakistan and the unending War)' by Victoria Schofield, 'The Kashmir Dispute (1947-2012)' by A G Noorani, and 'Azadi' by Arundhati Roy.

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammuBookJammu and Kashmir government

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

